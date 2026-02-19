Chiefs Facing Myriad of These Kelce Opinions Ahead of Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing a slew of decisions this offseason, but one is out of their hands. Veteran tight end Travis Kelce is mulling over his future, deciding whether to retire or return for his 14th season. The 36-year-old tight end is currently not under contract for the 2026 season, but even if he does return, one former NFL general manager thinks the Chiefs would be better off not bringing back Kelce.

While appearing on ESPN's Sportscenter on Wednesday afternoon, former New York Jets' General Manager and ESPN's NFL Insider Mike Tannenbaum defended his opinion with an in-depth explanation.

Tannenbaum's Thoughts

"I would move on from Travis Kelce, and let me tell you why," Tannenbaum said. "When you're in the front office, you have to project what a player is going to do, not what they have done. I've made that mistake countless times in my career, and Travis Kelce is a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, but when you watch him and make an honest and sober evaluation of his 2025 performance, clearly, his best days are behind him. When you talk about [the Chiefs] lack of explosive plays, if I were Kansas City, I would make the right, albeit difficult, decision, move on from Travis Kelce, try to get younger, faster, and more explosive at the tight end position."

Would This be the Correct Decision by Kansas City?

This is a complex situation, as several variables are in play. First, Kelce has yet to announce his decision about his playing career. This can all be null and void at the drop of a hat if he decides to retire. Secondly, if Kelce returns for another season and expresses his desire to play for the Chiefs, would he be willing to play under the veteran minimum? If so, then Kansas City should be more than happy to have Kelce back in the building and locker room.

Chiefs' Tight End Position

While Tannenbaum is correct that the Chiefs need to improve their tight end position, if Kelce does agree to a one-year deal on a veteran minimum, Kansas City can still bring in another tight end via free agency or the draft. The Chiefs can retain a franchise legend while developing another pass-catching option in the process.

For the lack of a better phrase, Kansas City can have its cake and eat it, too. However, as mentioned, the control is out of the Chiefs' hands, as Kelce will have the final say on whether he is playing in 2026.