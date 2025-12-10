NFL Week 15 Coverage Map: Full Breakdown of CBS, Fox Broadcasts
We're entering the final weeks of the 2025 NFL regular season, which means plenty of the games on the schedule this weekend have playoff implications—exciting for fans who know almost for certain that their squad will be making it into the postseason, but an equal parts tense and thrilling experience for those whose teams are on the bubble.
The Rams, Patriots and Broncos all have a shot at clinching their berths with a win this weekend. The Chiefs, meanwhile, will be fighting for their playoff lives in a home contest against the Chargers. And let's not forget the up-in-the-air divisional races in the AFC South, NFC North and NFC West, which will take added shape after another weekend of action.
Let's dive into the Week 15 coverage map to get a better understanding of which of these games you'll be seeing live:
What is an NFL coverage map?
Coverage maps show exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week, every non-primetime game (in other words, the games that aren't played on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, or Monday Night Football) is broadcast on either CBS or Fox at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. This means fans everywhere will have at least two games shown on their screens every Sunday afternoon during the season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows that: which teams will be shown in which cities when the local team is not playing. Maps are all courtesy of 506sports.
NFL coverage map Week 15
CBS single game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Bills @ Patriots
Ian Eagle
J.J. Watt
Blue
Chargers @ Chiefs
Kevin Harlan
Trent Green
Green
Ravens @ Bengals
Spero Dedes
Adam Archuleta
Yellow
Jets @ Jaguars
Tom McCarthy
Ross Tucker
CBS late game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Packers @ Broncos
Jim Nantz
Tony Romo
Blue
Colts @ Seahawks
Andrew Catalon
Charles Davis, Jason McCourty
Fox early game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on Fox that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Raiders @ Eagles
Joe Davis
Greg Olsen
Blue
Browns @ Bears
Kevin Kugler
Daryl Johnston
Green
Commanders @ Giants
Kenny Albert
Jonathan Vilma
Yellow
Cardinals @ Houston
Chris Meyers
Mark Schlereth
Fox late game window
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Lions @ Rams
Kevin Burkhardt
Tom Brady
Blue
Titans @ 49ers
Adam Amin
Drew Brees
Green
Panthers @ Saints
Jason Benetti
Robert Griffin III
Key NFL matchups in Week 15:
As mentioned above, three teams could clinch a playoff spot this weekend. But the Patriots are the only team that could also clinch their division, making this a game to watch. Although the Bills are 1.5-point favorites at the time of this writing, the Patriots will (1) have home-field advantage on Sunday and (2) have already defeated Buffalo this year. We'll see if they can do it again.
And for the Chiefs, the stakes here bear repeating: K.C.'s easiest and most likely path to the playoffs involves them winning out the remainder of their schedule, so they'll need to snag the dub vs. the Chargers this weekend. Although L.A. won the pair's first contest this season, this weekend's game is at Arrowhead. That home atmosphere, combined with the playoff implications, should make for an electric viewing experience and exciting game. If there were ever a time for Patrick Mahomes to bring out some of his Mahomes Magic, it would be now.
Enjoy!