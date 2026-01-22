Why Chiefs Could Consider Risky WR Addition

There were several areas that left much to be desired when assessing the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 season, including an inexplosive run game and a consistent and formidable pass rush.

While both those aspects were reasons for the Chiefs finishing with a 6-11 record , an underrated reason this team struggled towards the latter half of the season was the underwhelming production from the pass-catching options.

While speaking with the media on Wednesday during their post-season press conferences, San Francisco 49ers' general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan elaborated on Brandon Aiyuk cutting off communication with the team, which turned into an issue that had hovered over the organization for the entire season.

Explanation of Aiyuk Situation

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“I think it’s safe to say that he has played his last snap with the Niners,” Lynch said. "It’s unfortunate, a situation that just went awry. I will look long and hard at what could have been done differently, but sometimes just doesn’t work out. And I think that this was a case where that happened.”

“There’s not much of an explanation because it’s really hard for us and anyone else to understand,” Shanahan said. “That’s why it’s something I’ve never seen in 22 years of coaching. It’s unfortunate and it’s confusing because it’s confusing for all of us. ... But, eventually you understand that it’s not going to change and you’ve got to move on with your football team, which is always the most important thing.”

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches a pass between Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) and safety Chamarri Conner (27) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

San Francisco had signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million contract extension right before the 2024 season. The deal included $76 million guaranteed. Holding out for the majority of the offseason was evident in Aiyuk's performance through the opening weeks last season. The often-disgruntled receiver would suffer a season-ending ACL tear against the Chiefs in Week 7 of the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old wide receiver had not played one snap this past season for the 49ers, and because he refused to report to team activities and meetings this past offseason, the team voided his $27 million in guaranteed money for the 2026 season. This led to the team placing him on the season-ending reserve earlier last month, which will pave the way for his release this offseason.

How This Relates to the Chiefs

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off the ball to wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As mentioned, Kansas City's receiver production this past season did not meet the expectations set by the coaching staff and Patrick Mahomes. With Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquise Brown entering free agency, Rashee Rice entering the final year of his rookie deal, and his future in Kansas City in doubt because of off-field issues, and Xavier Worthy struggling to make a noticeable impact, the Chiefs could attempt to sign Aiyuk this offseason.

Yes, Aiyuk has been a malcontent since being paid, but a change of scenery, and the fact that he will need to prove himself again after not playing for over a year, landing in Kansas City could do wonders for his career.

It would be a transaction that would benefit both parties, and it would not require a massive financial investment by the Chiefs. This could be a one-year, prove-it deal that could maximize Aiyuk's skill set.