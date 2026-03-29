Former Chiefs First-Rounder Peters Has Exciting New Job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Marcus Peters led the NFL as a rookie with eight interceptions and two interception-return touchdowns. Now, he’ll lead the next generation of NFL players.

Peters will succeed his father, Michael, as head football coach at McClymonds High School, the school announced Friday. The elder Peters announced his retirement after 33 years on the McClymonds staff, the last 13 as its head coach. He won five state championships and finished 142-24 (.855).

Jan 6, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) fumbles the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) watches inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) pick up the ball during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. The play was ruled down by contact. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The former Chiefs cornerback is the latest in a long line of players who’ve returned to coach their high schools, joining Teddy Bridgewater (Miami Northwestern, Florida); Carson Palmer (Santa Margarita Catholic, California) and Jon Kitna (Lincoln, Washington) among others.

More than 100 former NFL players are now serving as high-school head coaches, including Jason Witten (Liberty Christian, Texas) and Philip Rivers (St. Michael Catholic, Alabama). Former Chiefs cornerback Patrick Surtain had previously served as head coach at American Heritage High School in Florida.

August 16, 2008; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Edgerrin James (32) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Patrick Surtain (23) in the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Homecoming for Peters

Peters, 33, starred at McClymonds more than 15 years ago. The younger Peters returned in 2024 to work under his father as a volunteer assistant. McClymonds, located in the West Oakland section of Oakland, Calif., has an A-list of athletic alumni.

Peters was a first-team All-Pro in the NFL but he’s far from the best athlete his school has produced. That list includes Bill Russell, who won more NBA titles (11) than any individual player in basketball history. In baseball, the school produced Hall of Famers Frank Robinson and Curt Flood.

Unknown Date; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics center (6) Bill Russell in action against the Cincinnati Royals. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

McClymonds also served as a foundation for running back Wendell Hayes, who played for Lamar Hunt and Hank Stram from 1968-74 and helped Kansas City win its first Super Bowl title in 1969.

And the Chiefs acquired Hayes in a blockbuster deal with the Denver Broncos exactly 50 years before the Chiefs traded Peters.

Jan 11, 1970; New Orleans, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs running back Wendell Hayes (38) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Roy Winston (60) during Super Bowl IV at Tulane Stadium. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

The Peters trade

On March 14, 2018, in his first of many trades involving All-Pros andvaluable draft picks, Brett Veach dealt Peters to the Rams. In return, Los Angeles gave Kansas City its fourth-rounder in 2018, second-rounder in 2019 – choices the Chiefs used to respectively draft a pair of safeties, Armani Watts and Juan Thornhill. Veach also gave the Rams his sixth-rounder in 2018.

The 18th-overall selection in the 2015 draft, Peters thrived immediately for Andy Reid and the Chiefs. His league-best eight interceptions helped him run away with the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and helped Kansas City return to the AFC playoffs. The following year, he earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2016.

Nov 19, 2018; Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) defends Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) in the first quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Incredibly, in three years for the Chiefs, he amassed 19 interceptions. After the trade, he helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl in 2018, then played for the Ravens and Raiders. A nine-year veteran, he retired after the 2023 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Including 11 career playoff games, he posted 36 interceptions as a pro.