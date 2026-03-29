Former Chiefs First-Rounder Peters Has Exciting New Job
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Marcus Peters led the NFL as a rookie with eight interceptions and two interception-return touchdowns. Now, he’ll lead the next generation of NFL players.
Peters will succeed his father, Michael, as head football coach at McClymonds High School, the school announced Friday. The elder Peters announced his retirement after 33 years on the McClymonds staff, the last 13 as its head coach. He won five state championships and finished 142-24 (.855).
The former Chiefs cornerback is the latest in a long line of players who’ve returned to coach their high schools, joining Teddy Bridgewater (Miami Northwestern, Florida); Carson Palmer (Santa Margarita Catholic, California) and Jon Kitna (Lincoln, Washington) among others.
More than 100 former NFL players are now serving as high-school head coaches, including Jason Witten (Liberty Christian, Texas) and Philip Rivers (St. Michael Catholic, Alabama). Former Chiefs cornerback Patrick Surtain had previously served as head coach at American Heritage High School in Florida.
Homecoming for Peters
Peters, 33, starred at McClymonds more than 15 years ago. The younger Peters returned in 2024 to work under his father as a volunteer assistant. McClymonds, located in the West Oakland section of Oakland, Calif., has an A-list of athletic alumni.
Peters was a first-team All-Pro in the NFL but he’s far from the best athlete his school has produced. That list includes Bill Russell, who won more NBA titles (11) than any individual player in basketball history. In baseball, the school produced Hall of Famers Frank Robinson and Curt Flood.
McClymonds also served as a foundation for running back Wendell Hayes, who played for Lamar Hunt and Hank Stram from 1968-74 and helped Kansas City win its first Super Bowl title in 1969.
And the Chiefs acquired Hayes in a blockbuster deal with the Denver Broncos exactly 50 years before the Chiefs traded Peters.
The Peters trade
On March 14, 2018, in his first of many trades involving All-Pros andvaluable draft picks, Brett Veach dealt Peters to the Rams. In return, Los Angeles gave Kansas City its fourth-rounder in 2018, second-rounder in 2019 – choices the Chiefs used to respectively draft a pair of safeties, Armani Watts and Juan Thornhill. Veach also gave the Rams his sixth-rounder in 2018.
The 18th-overall selection in the 2015 draft, Peters thrived immediately for Andy Reid and the Chiefs. His league-best eight interceptions helped him run away with the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and helped Kansas City return to the AFC playoffs. The following year, he earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2016.
Incredibly, in three years for the Chiefs, he amassed 19 interceptions. After the trade, he helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl in 2018, then played for the Ravens and Raiders. A nine-year veteran, he retired after the 2023 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Including 11 career playoff games, he posted 36 interceptions as a pro.
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert