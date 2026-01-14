Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith Has 3 Important Revelations on Next OC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Alex Smith isn’t simply the quarterback who preceded Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

Now an ESPN analyst, Smith remains well connected with the organization. He was in Kansas City at least once this year to interview Mahomes, Andy Reid and Matt Nagy. And on Tuesday, Smith had a few interesting revelations on the team’s next offensive coordinator.

1-Smith himself is not a candidate

Reid has had two primary starting quarterbacks in his Kansas City tenure, now the longest active stretch in the NFL. But his starter from 2013-17 won’t be rejoining him as offensive coordinator.

“No, that would be no,” Smith said on Tuesday’s edition of Up and Adams. “No way, no. It's so hard on my kids. I got 14, 12 and 9. Like, that's it. Like, you take that job, it's like, ‘See you in five years.’ No.”

Smith finished 50-26 as the Chiefs’ starter, an important pillar in Reid establishing his Hall of Fame legacy. The former quarterback also is regarded as one of the best analysts in television, but his offensive expertise will remain in Bristol, Conn., at least for now.

“I love Matt,” Smith said. “That’s my guy, but no.”

2-Nagy’s future, and a prediction

Most observers believe the Chiefs are better off going in a different offensive direction. Should Matt Nagy not get a head-coach role, will he return to Kansas City?

“I've been hearing no,” Smith told Adams Tuesday. “I wouldn't be shocked if they bring Kafka back.”

Kafka as in Mike Kafka, Brian Daboll’s offensive lieutenant since 2022 and the Giants’ interim head coach over the final seven games in 2025 after they fired Daboll. Kafka was with Reid in Kansas City from 2017-21, the last four seasons as quarterbacks coach.

“Andy just rarely brings somebody in outside of his circle,” Smith explained. “I don't think it's a bad thing if he did bring somebody from outside, but like, I think in some ways Kafka fits that so perfectly.

“He just spent what, four or five years with Daboll, in that system, I think. But obviously, he knows this Chiefs system so well. Yeah, I think he could bring in some outside ideas.”

3-Offensive autonomy

When the Chiefs’ offense fell off a cliff this season, Reid was the first to take accountability. And, as Smith explained, the offensive operation isn’t likely to change.

“The hard part is,” he said, “I know some people are frustrated with the offense, certainly. But, listen: Andy's doing the offense. We all know this. And Andy knows it, right? So, it's like a little bit of it, when you're the offensive coordinator there, you only have so much input.”

