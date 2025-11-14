Why This Former QB Isn’t Sold on Chiefs’ Offense vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs have been known for several years to have one of the best offenses in the National Football League. After all, the Chiefs wouldn't be the reigning AFC champions three times over if they didn't know a thing or two about being successful on the offensive side of the ball.
However, in the eyes of former NFL quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky, the way that the Chiefs' offense has played thus far this season isn't encouraging when going against the defense of the Denver Broncos. Orlovsky spoke to NFL on ESPN about the exact topic.
Orlovsky's Thoughts
- "It's a bad match up for the Chiefs offense. And I know that's the dumb thing to say because it's Patrick in this Chiefs offense, but no quarterback has made more above the X's and O's big plays this year than Patrick," Orlovsky said.
- "I think that's one of the things that stands out is like different this year in comparison to last year with this offense, holding the ball for a long period of time and creating big plays. The problem is that's not what you want to do against this (the Broncos) defense."
Mahomes has done a strong job this season in moving the football deep, which is something the Chiefs were hopeful he would do. But when it comes to the defense that the Broncos possess, Orlovsky hits the nail right on the head.
- "The longer Patrick's holds the ball, the more explosive pass plays he's created. But you don't want to live that way against this defense. This pass rush leads the NFL in sacks. And so a lot of this thing that this offense in and Patrick has done so great this year is the one thing you don't want to do against this defense. I just don't think you can go into this game thinking live into that world."
Kareem Hunt could come in handy for Mahomes on the rushing side of things, as well as Brashard Smith. With Josh Simmons returning to the offensive line and the track record Mahomes has against the Broncos, despite the defensive success, there is a path for the Chiefs to win this big game.
Additionally, it's likely Rashee Rice will be double-teamed, which only allows the likes of Travis Kelce and others for small gains, something the Chiefs have done well this season as well.
