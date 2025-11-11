How the Chiefs Can Get Back on Track in Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs need a statement win in the second half of the season to re-establish themselves as a threat in the AFC West and grander NFL. Some of their toughest battles are already behind them, like the Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles or their latest game against the Buffalo Bills.
Their opponent in week 11 is the Denver Broncos, the last team in the AFC West that the Chiefs haven't faced this season. They split the divisional series a season ago, but this game in week 11 is of the utmost importance for both teams.
How To Take Down the Broncos
Interestingly enough, the 2025 Broncos are eerily similar to the 2024 Chiefs. They win close games and have a strong record despite not looking otherworldly in any of their victories. The Broncos may have won in week 10, but a 10 - 7 performance against the Las Vegas Raiders doesn't inspire much confidence.
The Broncos are in first place in the AFC West, exactly where the Chiefs want to be, and if the Chiefs are able to take them down, it'd flip the division on its head. Luckily for the Chiefs, the blueprint to beating the Broncos is quite simple.
The Broncos' offense has been their struggle all season, while even when the Chiefs' offense was dysfunctional, and Patrick Mahomes played one of the worst games of his career, they still managed to put up 21 points against the Bills' defense.
The wind continues to blow in favor of the Chiefs as they get to face the Broncos without their top player on the defensive side, Patrick Surtain II. Even though this game will be played at Empower Field at Mile High, the Chiefs have to take advantage and air the ball out as much as they can. Simply put, Mahomes is playing at a higher level than Bo Nix is, and they must leave it in the hands of their franchise quarterback to claw their way to a win.
Never again miss one major story related to how the Chiefs can beat the Broncos when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).