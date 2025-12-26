Chiefs’ Get Good News on Christmas Night Inactives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nick Bolton, George Karlaftis are up. Jaylon Moore and Derrick Nnadi are down.
Those are notable developments after the Chiefs released their inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff against the Broncos on Christmas night (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
Bolton, the team’s leading tackler, and Karlaftis, Kansas City’s leader in sacks, both popped up on Wednesday’s injury report with illness. Limited at practice, the Chiefs listed each player as questionable.
Nnadi, however, wasn’t able to shake his illness. The starting defensive tackle was limited at practice all week after missing Sunday’s loss in Tennessee. Veteran Mike Pennel is expected to start in his place.
What Moore's absence means
Moore’s absence is important because it means the Chiefs will again start their young tandem at the offensive-tackle positions. Rookie Esa Pole, who never played football in high school, is expected to make his third straight start as the quarterback’s blindside protector, this time for Chris Oladokun (making his first NFL start Thursday).
On the right side, the Chiefs are expected to give Chu Godrick his second NFL start. An product of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, Godrick never played in high school or college. He made his first NFL start last week in the 26-9 loss at Tennessee.
Moore, who signed a two-year, $30 million contract as an unrestricted free agent in March, injured his knee Dec. 14 on the first series against the Chargers. He returned to the game but aggravated the injury in the second quarter and hasn’t played since.
It also means Matt Waletzko, elevated from the practice squad Thursday, will serve as the swing tackle.
Nazeeh Johnson returns
Also active for the Chiefs on Thursday are cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, activated from injured reserve Wednesday, and Kristian Fulton.
Both players are expected to see snaps in coverage packages as the Chiefs attempt to corral the league’s No. 8 passing offense with starting cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson also on injured reserve. Rookie Nohl Williams, one of the brighter spots in the Chiefs’ secondary this season, will start.
At wide receiver, Oladokun figures to see starters Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown as well as rookie Jalen Royals and practice-squad player Jason Brownlee, elevated to the roster prior to Thursday’s game.
Earlier on Thursday, the Chiefs moved wide receiver and return specialist Nikko Remigio to injured reserve. Remigio’s knee injury prevented him from finishing the practice week. Worthy returned punts for the Chiefs in Remigio’s only prior game missed, Dec. 7 vs. Houston.
Remigio becomes the 20th Chiefs player currently on injured reserve.
Denver update:
The Broncos are without three starters Thursday night, at important positions. The team placed center Luke Wattenberg on injured reserve Thursday afternoon. Alex Forsyth, who started four games last season at center for Denver, is expected to replace Wattenberg.
Denver also is without starting wide receiver Pat Bryant (concussion) and starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring).
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
RB Dameon Pierce
CB Melvin Smith
DE Ethan Downs
DE Tyreke Smith
OL C.J. Hanson
OL Jaylon Moore
DT Derrick Nnadi
Denver Broncos
WR Pat Bryant
TE Nate Adkins
OLB Que Robinson
LB Dre Greenlaw
T Geron Christian
DL Jordan Jackson
DE Sai’vion Jones
