Chiefs’ Get Good News on Christmas Night Inactives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nick Bolton, George Karlaftis are up. Jaylon Moore and Derrick Nnadi are down.

Those are notable developments after the Chiefs released their inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff against the Broncos on Christmas night (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

Bolton, the team’s leading tackler, and Karlaftis, Kansas City’s leader in sacks, both popped up on Wednesday’s injury report with illness. Limited at practice, the Chiefs listed each player as questionable.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) celebrates with safety Bryan Cook (6) and defensive end George Karlaftis (56) after running for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Nnadi, however, wasn’t able to shake his illness. The starting defensive tackle was limited at practice all week after missing Sunday’s loss in Tennessee. Veteran Mike Pennel is expected to start in his place.

What Moore's absence means

Moore’s absence is important because it means the Chiefs will again start their young tandem at the offensive-tackle positions. Rookie Esa Pole, who never played football in high school, is expected to make his third straight start as the quarterback’s blindside protector, this time for Chris Oladokun (making his first NFL start Thursday).

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Esa Pole (79) takes a knee following an injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On the right side, the Chiefs are expected to give Chu Godrick his second NFL start. An product of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, Godrick never played in high school or college. He made his first NFL start last week in the 26-9 loss at Tennessee.

Moore, who signed a two-year, $30 million contract as an unrestricted free agent in March, injured his knee Dec. 14 on the first series against the Chargers. He returned to the game but aggravated the injury in the second quarter and hasn’t played since.

It also means Matt Waletzko, elevated from the practice squad Thursday, will serve as the swing tackle.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver (89) against Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nazeeh Johnson returns

Also active for the Chiefs on Thursday are cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, activated from injured reserve Wednesday, and Kristian Fulton.

Both players are expected to see snaps in coverage packages as the Chiefs attempt to corral the league’s No. 8 passing offense with starting cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson also on injured reserve. Rookie Nohl Williams, one of the brighter spots in the Chiefs’ secondary this season, will start.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

At wide receiver, Oladokun figures to see starters Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown as well as rookie Jalen Royals and practice-squad player Jason Brownlee, elevated to the roster prior to Thursday’s game.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chiefs moved wide receiver and return specialist Nikko Remigio to injured reserve. Remigio’s knee injury prevented him from finishing the practice week. Worthy returned punts for the Chiefs in Remigio’s only prior game missed, Dec. 7 vs. Houston.

Remigio becomes the 20th Chiefs player currently on injured reserve.

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Denver update:

The Broncos are without three starters Thursday night, at important positions. The team placed center Luke Wattenberg on injured reserve Thursday afternoon. Alex Forsyth, who started four games last season at center for Denver, is expected to replace Wattenberg.

Denver also is without starting wide receiver Pat Bryant (concussion) and starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring).

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) catches a touchdown pass under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

RB Dameon Pierce

CB Melvin Smith

DE Ethan Downs

DE Tyreke Smith

OL C.J. Hanson

OL Jaylon Moore

DT Derrick Nnadi

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) eacts after the losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos

WR Pat Bryant

TE Nate Adkins

OLB Que Robinson

LB Dre Greenlaw

T Geron Christian

DL Jordan Jackson

DE Sai’vion Jones

