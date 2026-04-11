Chiefs Go All Defense in First Round of Mock Draft

Kansas City is one of many teams in this upcoming draft that will have a lot of questions focused on who they will pick. The organization lost a lot of key pieces this offseason, and certain players are harder to replace than others.

Mock drafts have been speculating if the Chiefs will focus on drafting a wide receiver with their top-10 pick, but an edge rusher seems to be more of a priority. With two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Kansas City will need to make some tough choices to benefit their depth before training camp.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The team lost multiple corners to either trades or free agency this offseason, and they also lost some other key defensive pieces as well. Brett Veach, general manager for the Chiefs, has been open about who the team has been eyeing. He spoke to the media at the scouting combine, but that was before Kansas City acquired running back Kenneth Walker in free agency.

With two picks in the first round, the Chiefs will have to make some tough choices, but the latest mock drafts have been predicting the organization to look to select all defensive players.

Ohio State S Caleb Downs

Downs is one of the top defensive players in this upcoming draft, and the Chiefs need some secondary pieces on their defense. This pick feels like a potential match.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There have been rumors of the Chiefs possibly trading up to be able to draft a top edge rusher, which is another position of need, but Downs could be a perfect defensive target. He has the capability fo being a top safety pretty early on as well.

With such a weak secondary nowadays, Kansas City needs a guy like Downs that can impact the field right away. He is a top guy that would also be defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulo’s dream impact player.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Florida DT Caleb Banks

The 29th pick all depends on the route that the Chiefs take with their ninth pick. It is pretty easy to say that the organization needs to pick up a guy that can generate pressure on the defensive line for them. After a rough year where opposing quarterbacks basically were invincible in the pocket, Veach could be looking for a talent like Banks.

Banks has some questions surrounding his looming injuries. He seemed to be all good, but that was until recent injury news came out about his foot. The talent is there, and Banks can be a guy that offensive lineman would fear to be matched up on.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) causes a fumble as he strips the ball from LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a world where the Chiefs have both Chris Jones and Caleb Banks lined up front, it would be hard to imagine the team not improving their pressure rates.