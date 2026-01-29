Chiefs Go in Bewildering Direction in Latest Mock Draft
In this story:
By going 6-11 and failing to make the playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs own the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is not where the team was expecting to be selecting from. While it was an obviously disappointing season for Kansas City, it has an opportunity to land an elite talent near the top of the board, which could propel the retooling process.
It is officially mock draft season with the 2025 NFL season nearing its end, signaling the start of the preparation process for next season. On Wednesday, NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks released his first mock draft of the year, providing a look at how the first round could play out in the upcoming draft.
Here is a look at who he had the Chiefs selecting with their first-round pick.
Andy Reid Receives an Offensive Weapon
With the ninth-overall pick, Brooks has Kansas City taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Brooks shared his reasoning for the selection and why he believes it makes sense for the Chiefs.
- "Chiefs running backs haven't topped 4.1 combined yards per carry in a season since 2022 (4.5) - Eric Bieniemy's last year as offensive coordinator," Brooks stated. "With Bieniemy back and Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt both bound for free agency, Kansas City could seek a ball-carrier with the big-play potential to alleviate some of the pressure on Patrick Mahomes to produce explosive plays from the pocket."
While Brooks' assessment of the Chiefs' backfield is accurate, using a first-round pick this high up the board would prove costly for Kansas City. Taking a running back with a premium pick can be prescribed for a team with no clear needs or if running back is the top void on the roster.
Kansas City has several needs, including a pass rusher that should be considered a higher priority on the list. While this running back class is not as deep as recent drafts, the Chiefs should not force a pick at the position. Additionally, Kansas City only has six picks in this year's draft, and the front office needs to be smart in how it invests the limited ammunition.
This Makes Even Less Sense When Considering Who is Still on the Board in this Mock Draft
This is all hypothetical, but in Brooks' mock, pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is still available at the Chiefs' selection. If General Manager Brett Veach passed on the 6-foot-3, 275-pound edge rusher for Love, who is the clear RB1 in the class, it would be a decision met with significant scrutiny.
Possessing a reliable running game is valuable, but if these playoffs have proven anything, a strong pass rush is monumental towards a team's level of success. The Chiefs need to address the backfield, but not this early in the draft, especially with an ideal option at edge rusher there for the taking.
For more draft insight and breaking news on the Kansas City Chiefs, go register for our FREE newsletter -- an email with all the latest news each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.