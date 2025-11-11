The Harsh Reality for Broncos is Music to Chiefs' Ears
With Week 10 come and gone, the Kansas City Chiefs have their sights locked on the Denver Broncos. While the Chiefs have to hit the road to take on the first-place Broncos, Denver's Week 10 performance showed something not only to the Chiefs but to the rest of the playoff contenders.
Skating by the Las Vegas Raiders by the final score of 10-7 and pushing their winning ways to seven straight only helped the Broncos improve to 8-2. But in reality, maybe this team isn't all that the record displays. To be fair, the Chiefs' record has been up and down all season, but each game has been competitive.
Following the pathetic victory, CBS Sports' Jared Dubin highlighted what the NFL fanbase learned about each contending team from Week 10. When Dubin got to the Broncos, he didn't hold back, which is only music to the Chiefs' ears going into a big Week 11 matchup.
- "They're not as good as their record indicates. The Broncos barely escaped with a win against a horrendous Las Vegas Raiders team last Thursday night. The combined record of the teams they've beaten this season (Titans, Bengals, Eagles, Jets, Giants, Cowboys, Texans, Raiders) is a mere 23-48-1," Dubin wrote.
- "The only above .500 team they've beaten is Philadelphia and, like the game against the Giants, it took a double-digit comeback late in the game to do it. The defense is very good. But the offense is a problem and this team has benefited from a preposterously easy schedule."
Sean Payton's Interesting Comments Following Win
Following the victory, Broncos head coach Sean Payton was asked by a reporter the following:
"As you said, the record shows who you are, but.." then Coach Payton cut him off.
"Are you going to say but? No. What's your question?" Coach Payton responded.
The Broncos may be in a position to prove themselves in Week 11, but the pressure easily resides on their shoulders.
Yes, Week 11 is a big game for the Chiefs, as a loss would put them at 5-5, but a win would put them right back in the thick of things, knowing they get to play Denver once again before the season concludes.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)