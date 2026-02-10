Chiefs Have 5 Critical Landmarks Over Next 50 Days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The first significant mile-marker in the NFL’s offseason schedule is only a week away.

Next Tuesday is the first day in which clubs can designate franchise players. Meanwhile, free agency kicks off in less than four weeks. The Chiefs hated to stay home for the playoffs but they’re certainly grateful they had the extra time to prepare.

Franchise tags, Feb. 17

Kansas City, which has 21 unrestricted free agents, owns the ability to take one free agent off the market. The window for clubs to designate franchise players begins Feb. 17 and ends March 3.

Three players could be on the Chiefs’ franchise-tag radar: Safety Bryan Cook, running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. However, using the tag might not make sense because the Chiefs have the league’s worst salary-cap situation and Cook might be the only player in that group considered essential for this year and beyond.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) can’t make the stop during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Over the Cap, the one-year guaranteed salary for each player also could become problematic due to their positions. In fact, that almost certainly prohibits Thornton from the tag (franchise wide receivers are estimated to make $28.824 million in 2026).

Cook is the most valuable in that group to the Chiefs, but they’d owe him around $20.876 million under the tag. Hunt, who’s been exceptional in short yardage his entire career, is the most affordable under that tag at $14.536 million, but still a significant commitment given the Chiefs’ cap restrictions.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

One path, as the Chiefs did last season with Trey Smith, is to tag a player like Cook and buy time while the parties work out a long-term extension, a cap-friendly deal.

Also, don’t rule out a franchise tag for Travis Kelce, should the tight end choose to return. That negotiation could become awkward if the sides are far apart on his value. Kelce, who turns 37 in October, earned an annual average of $17.125 million on his latest contract. The projection for the 2026 franchise tag is $16.319 million.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Scouting combine, Feb. 23

The Chiefs’ eight-day Indianapolis trip is critical this year because Kansas City has to win the draft. Not only do the Chiefs get a rare top-10 selection – they draft ninth after finishing 2025 at 6-11 – they also haven’t drafted well in three consecutive seasons.

Only one player from the prior three drafts (2023-25) has started at least 17 overall games, wide receiver Xavier Worthy (26 regular-season starts). Securing productive, healthy players in monumental for the Chiefs this spring.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Free-agent negotiating period, March 9

Beginning at 11 a.m. CT on March 9, the Chiefs can legally enter into negotiations with soon-to-become free agents (also known as the legal tampering period). If Kansas City wants to retain Cook, Hunt or any other player on an expiring contract, the Chiefs need to have already concluded those contract negotiations before the other 31 teams get their shot that Monday.

The Chiefs also need to have their salary cap virtually in compliance so they know what they can offer, both to their own free agents and others they may want to sign.

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Happy new league year, March 11

Teams are required to be in compliance with the 2026 salary cap by 3 p.m. CT on March 11, the start of the official league year. For the Chiefs, that means having completed any contract restructures (such as Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones), officially made any cap-casualty roster releases (potentially Jawaan Taylor and Mike Danna) and finalized any trades (potentially Trent McDuffie).

Annual league meeting, March 29

The NFL’s version of March Madness concludes in Phoenix, where NFL owners, top executives and head coaches will convene. Bylaw and rule changes that could affect the Chiefs include the potential for clubs to trade draft choices up to five years into the future (current rule caps at three) and the abolition of the Tush Push (Kansas City lost a 2025 game to Philadelphia, and several regular-season games to Buffalo due to this controversial play).

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) lines up for the tush push play on the goal line against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With new voices on the powerful Competition Committee, the league also could discuss expansion of replay

Another reason to follow the meeting is whether the NFL will announce the Chiefs as an international opponent (not likely but if it happens, probably in London).

