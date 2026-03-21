Veteran Pass Rusher Makes All the Sense in the World for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' pass rush left a lot to be desired in 2025, recording 33 sacks, which ranked 26th in the league.

While that has been an obvious need entering this offseason, the Chiefs have yet to add an edge rusher , indicating that they will address the issue at some point during the 2026 NFL Draft. The No. 9 pick has been heavily discussed as the spot that Kansas City will pull the trigger on a pass rusher, but that may not be in the cards if Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. are all off the board.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So, what are the Chiefs' contingency plans if they cannot land one of the top pass rusher prospects in the first round? Well, ESPN's Nate Taylor reported Friday that Kansas City could be a landing spot for a veteran pass rusher.

Taylor's Report

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is stripped of the ball by. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Moving forward in free agency, the Chiefs are a possible destination for pass rusher Cameron Jordan, according to a league source," Taylor stated. "The 15-year veteran spent last season with the New Orleans Saints, recording 10.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. [Chris] Jones revealed that he was pitching the idea of Jordan, who's a free agent, joining the Chiefs by posting his name on his X account last week."

Should the Chiefs Pursue Jordan?

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrate a sack against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jordan will be 37 years old before next season, and if Kansas City is looking for a rotational pass rusher at a reasonable price, then this makes sense. However, Jordan has historically not taken a discount, and he is probably looking to contribute to a winning team. The Chiefs can certainly turn things around in 2026 and be a playoff contender, but that is incredibly dependent on how well the team drafts next month.

If Jordan is expected to be the top option opposite Karlaftis, which I do not expect to be the case, then the Chiefs should not consider this proposition. For Kansas City, the price and role need to be justifiably set if this deal is going to work out. As Taylor stated, Jordan is still an incredibly effective player off the edge, but this should not detract from the front office's plans to prioritize an up-and-coming pass rusher out of the college ranks.