How Chiefs Solidified Bieniemy While Bills Got Wednesday’s Spotlight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Even though the Chiefs missed the playoffs, they continued to live rent-free in the heads of the Bills on Wednesday.

“If I could take you into that locker room,” Buffalo owner Terry Pegula said Wednesday, referring to his team’s 33-30 overtime loss at Denver on Saturday, “I felt like we hit the proverbial playoff wall, year after year.”

Four of the seven bricks in that wall came courtesy of the Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. In four of Josh Allen’s seven playoff appearances, the Chiefs sent Buffalo home.

And as current Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman got thrown under the bus, Andy Reid was reserving a front-row seat on his Chiefs locomotive for Eric Bieniemy. The Chiefs reportedly came to terms on Bieniemy’s newest Kansas City contract Wednesday night.

Strong-arm emojis x 3

Patrick Mahomes reacted with a favorable post, showing an Instagram picture of himself next to Bieniemy with three strong-arm emojis.

“For me,” Mahomes said Jan. 15, asked about his next offensive coordinator, “I just want someone that loves football, that cares about football, that wants to give everything they can to win, to hold people accountable, and then to bring new ideas every single day.

“I think that's something that we have to continue to do if you want to continue to be great in this league. You have to continue to evolve and get better and better.”

Why Mahomes should be excited

Understandably, Mahomes is excited about Bieniemy’s return. From 2018-22 with Bieniemy as Chiefs offensive coordinator, the quarterback compiled a 106.0 passer rating with 8.1 yards per pass and 303.3 passing yards per game.

From 2023-25 with Matt Nagy on staff, Mahomes has just a 92.0 passer rating with 7.0 yards per attempt and only 254.3 passing yards on average.

Bieniemy replaced Nagy in 2018, when Nagy left to become Chicago’s head coach and earned Coach of the Year honors his first season. But the Chiefs exploded offensively, finishing first, fifth, sixth, fourth and first in points per game from 2018-22. Travis Kelce was a major part of those powerful attacks.

In yards per play, the Reid-Bieniemy offense was first in 2018, second in 2019, second in 2020, fifth in 2021 and first in 2022.

After Nagy replaced Bieniemy in 2023, when Bieniemy left to become an autonomous play-caller for the Washington Commanders, the Chiefs ranked 15th, 15th and 21st from 2023-25. In yards per play over the last three seasons, Kansas City was ninth in 2023, 21st in 2024 and 23rd in 2025.

But a return to a more disciplined overall team, with limited mental mistakes, was obviously attractive for Reid in bringing back Bieniemy.

