Encouraging Signs From Chiefs’ Week 13 Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been able to find any rhythm in 2025, with their highest win streak this season only going as far as three games. Since then, they've alternated between wins and losses, which explains their 6 - 6 record.

Their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys frightened Chiefs Kingdom , but more importantly, it put the Chiefs in a position to miss the playoffs for the first time since Patrick Mahomes took over as their starter.

Encouraging Signs

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Gordon McGuinness writes for Pro Football Focus, and he broke down some of the highest graded plays that happened in Week 13. Nobody on the Chiefs made the list, but Cowboys' defensive tackle Kenny Clark's quick win at the line of scrimmage did. Despite his impressive maneuver, Mahomes was still able to evade the pressure and throw a touchdown, which is what I wanna talk about.

"Impressive plays by pass-rushers are often overlooked because of the final result, and this is one of those cases. Interior defensive lineman Kenny Clark beat the right guard at the snap and generated pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but Mahomes escaped the pocket and found Rashee Rice in the end zone. That doesn’t make Clark’s pass-rush win any less impressive, and he earned a +1.5 PFF grade on the play", said McGuinness.

CHIEFS TAKE THE LEAD ON FOURTH DOWN



KCvsDAL on CBS/Paramount+

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LeNNg4cpus — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2025

It wasn't just Clark that was able to break through the Chiefs' offensive line in that play, as there were multiple Cowboy jerseys in Mahomes' face when he attempted this pass on 4th down. Despite the immense pressure they were able to generate on a crucial down in the 4th quarter, Mahomes still threw the ball perfectly into the waiting hands of Rashee Rice.

In their loss, Mahomes threw for four touchdowns and didn't cause a turnover. He did everything to ensure they got the win, including multiple throws that only he could make given the situation. He's the only part of this Chiefs roster that seems to be working, as no other unit looks like they have in the past. The Chiefs' current slump isn't due to Mahomes slipping, and that's something they have to be grateful for.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

They're going to need Mahomes to have a similar performance against the Houston Texans, as they're on a five-game winning streak and have a stout defense. It won't be as easy to score on them as the Cowboys defense, but Mahomes' performance inspires confidence that he'll show up and show out. It's just a matter of his supporting cast showing up alongside him.

