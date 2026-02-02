Most Concerning Coaching Hires for the Chiefs

Coaching has been a hunch the Kansas City Chiefs have been able to lean on since Andy Reid's arrival in 2013. While the Chiefs' edge in coaching is evident against most teams in the league, that department was exposed several times this past season. Additionally, multiple teams around the league have made up ground in coaching this offseason, upgrading at head coach and offensive and/or defensive coordinators.

With the league shifting heavily toward offense, teams have prioritized bringing in offensive-minded coaches, which has translated into immediate success in several cases. For example, the Chicago Bears hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as its head coach heading into the 2025 season. The Bears won the NFC North, earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and while quarterback Caleb Williams left meat on the bone, his improvement from his rookie season was apparent.

With all of that in mind, here are three hires in the league that should keep Kansas City's coaching staff up at night.

1. Klint Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders may have orchestrated the steal of the offseason, hiring Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for their head coach vacancy. It will not become official until after the Super Bowl, as the Seahawks take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium.

Las Vegas has been the laughingstock of the AFC West for several years, and that hit its peak in 2025, as the Raiders finished with the worst record in the league months after hiring Pete Carroll as the head coach and acquiring and extending Geno Smith.

Kubiak will be responsible for Fernando Mendoza's development, as the former Indiana quarterback is the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Pairing Kubiak with Mendoza will provide stability and competency for a team with multiple high-end players on the roster.

2. Mike McDaniel Joining the Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh greats Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel at the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

After another disastrous playoff defeat, the Chargers fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman and were in need of an innovative play-caller who could help Justin Herbert overcome his postseason woes.

Jim Harbaugh landed the most sought-after offensive mind, who was not necessarily viewed as a strong head coaching candidate, in Mike McDaniel. The 42-year-old coach flamed out as the Miami Dolphins head coach, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa derailed the entire operation. While McDaniel may not be head coach material, his role as overseeing an offense with an established quarterback and head coach - Herbert and Harbaugh - is an ideal fit for McDaniel.

The Chiefs' road to reclaiming the AFC West throne has gotten significantly more demanding with Las Vegas and Los Angeles improving their offensive play-calling this offseason.

3. Declan Doyle Heading to the Baltimore Ravens

May 10, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle answers questions after rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

As mentioned earlier, the Bears were one of the surprise stories in the NFL this season, and the majority of their success was predicated on the offense. While Johnson was the mastermind behind the operation, Doyle's experience in that system will benefit the Ravens' offense, as he will be taking over as the offensive coordinator.

The knock on Baltimore's offensive play-calling for the last two years has been the reluctance to lean on Derrick Henry and the run game. Chicago would run the ball ad nauseam, but it opened up the passing game and masked Williams' shortcomings as a passer.

Lamar Jackson's potential and skill set can be maximized in the system that Doyle will carry over from Chicago. Kansas City's defense has been left off the hook countless times against the Ravens , who would refuse to stick with the rushing attack against the Chiefs, even if it was exploiting Steve Spagnuolo's defense. That should not be the case moving forward.