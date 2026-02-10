How Potential Chiefs Free Agent Targets Performed in Super Bowl LX

This is an important offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, who took a major step back in 2025, missing the playoffs with a 6-11 record. The disappointing season should serve as a wake-up call for the organization, providing clarity on how the team should operate this offseason.

Kansas City's plans for the offseason will be revealed in the coming weeks, as the new league year opens on March 11 and free agency officially starts. The Chiefs' front office has had ample time to evaluate players set to hit the open market.

On Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX. There are several players, specifically on the winning team, who could be legitimate options for the Chiefs in free agency. Who are those players, and how did they perform on Sunday?

RB - Kenneth Walker III

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2022 second-round pick is an impending free agent, and he was already expected to earn a lucrative contract this offseason, but that price tag increased exponentially after his Super Bowl performance.

Walker III rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries and secured two receptions for 26 yards, and was named MVP in Super Bowl LX. The 25-year-old running back is one of the top-tier running backs in this year's free agent class and has been named as a potential option for Kansas City.

However, the Seahawks would be foolish to let Walker III walk in free agency, especially since they have $73.2 million in cap space. After Sunday night, it should be considered a long shot for the Chiefs to land the explosive running back.

EDGE - Boye Mafe

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kansas City nearly acquired Mafe from Seattle at the trade deadline, but the deal fell through. The 22-year-old pass rusher will now enter free agency, and depending on what General Manager Brett Veach has planned for the draft, Mafe could end up with the Chiefs this offseason.

Mafe may not have recorded a sack against New England's porous offensive line, but the 2022 second-round pick produced three pressures and won on 17.6 percent of his pass-rush snaps, which was second best on the defense.

The Chiefs would not have to break the bank for Mafe, but the 6-foot-3, 260-pound edge rusher's performance was more impressive than what the stat line indicates.

WR - Rashid Shaheed

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seattle orchestrated one of the best trade deadline acquisitions, sending a fourth- and fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Shaheed's receiving output was underwhelming, compiling 15 receptions for 188 yards and zero touchdowns in nine games with the Seahawks. In Super Bowl LX, the 27-year-old receiver caught two passes for 27 yards.

Kansas City has a field stretcher in Xavier Worthy , but Veach could consider Shaheed as an option at the right price.