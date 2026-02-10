Chiefs In Unusual Spot in Early 2026 Power Rankings

With the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, it is now appropriate to move on from this past season and shift the focus to 2026.

The Kansas City Chiefs are certainly ready to erase the 2025 season from their memory and reconstruct a roster that can compete for Lombardi Trophies moving forward.

On Monday, ESPN conducted an "Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings", assessing each team heading into the offseason. ESPN's Nate Taylor provided insight into Kansas City's offseason plans . Here is how the Chiefs are viewed in the latest power rankings.

Kansas City Ranked Outside Top 10

For nearly the last decade, the Chiefs have been recognized as a top-three team in the league. However, as this past season illustrated, Kansas City is not in the realm of several marquee teams. Kansas City is ranked 12th in the early power rankings, and although free agency and the draft are weeks away, the Chiefs have plenty of ground to make up.

"While quarterback Patrick Mahomes rehabs his left knee, [head] coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach have to improve the roster to better support their quarterback," Taylor states. "The Chiefs need to have an offseason similar to 2022, which continued the franchise's dynastic run. With a rare top-10 draft pick, they have the opportunity to acquire a difference-maker. With proper youth and the right veterans acquired, the Chiefs can restart their quest for another Super Bowl."

Mahomes' uncertain status for the start of next season probably bumps the Chiefs down slightly on this list. But even if the 30-year-old quarterback was healthy, this roster has glaring holes at several positions, which was a major factor in the team's struggles this season.

How the Chiefs Can Improve Ranking in the Next Three Months

It will be difficult for Kansas City to make up ground from now to April, as it has limited resources at its disposal. Currently, the Chiefs are $54.9 million over the cap and have only six picks in the upcoming draft.

Kansas City is in a serious bind, but it should utilize free agency to improve the offensive personnel and invest most, if not all, of its draft capital on the defensive side of the ball. The Chiefs' defense has wear and tear across all three levels and needs an extra boost of energy, especially on the defensive line. Veach and the Chiefs' front office should prioritize addressing edge rusher with their first-round pick.