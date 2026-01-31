How Ravens’ Coaching Additions Could Affect the Chiefs

This offseason has been dominated by coaching movement, including the Kansas City Chiefs, who allowed former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to leave on an expiring contract and replaced him with Eric Bieniemy, who served as the team's offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

After firing John Harbaugh shortly after the season, the Baltimore Ravens were in need of a succession plan that would prolong its success and sustainability at the top of the on-field operations. Baltimore's ownership did just, hiring former Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter to replace Harbaugh as the Ravens' next head coach.

That decision was universally acclaimed, as the 42-year-old coach has led the Chargers' defense as one of the top units in the league over the past two seasons. While many suggested that Baltimore hire an offensive mind to take over as the head coach, the Ravens' brass elected to provide stability and a carbon copy of Harbaugh.

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (left) shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) after the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

With former offensive coordinator Todd Monken taking over as the Cleveland Browns' head coach, Baltimore needed to address that coaching position as well. On Friday, the Ravens hired former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle for the same position on their coaching staff.

With all of that in mind, here is how Baltimore's hires will affect the Chiefs in the near and long-term future.

How Baltimore's Coaching Additions Affect Kansas City in 2026

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greet each other on the field after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

For the last five years, the Ravens and Chiefs have been included in a group of AFC teams that have battled for the top spot in the conference, while facing each other in pivotal elimination games in the postseason.

As for next season, this hire could only affect Kansas City in playoff seeding, should both teams be in contention for the postseason. Both teams will not face each other in the regular season for the first time since 2023, which is a bummer for NFL fans who enjoy watching Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson square off.

How Baltimore's Hires Affect Kansas City's future

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

For several years, the Chiefs have been able to take advantage of the Ravens' struggles in the playoffs, exposing Harbaugh's late-game management and Jackson's shortcomings in clutch moments.

While Harbaugh is a defensive-minded coach, his defenses experienced lulls the last two seasons, which have held the team back for stretches during the regular season. Minter has accomplished much more with inferior personnel in Los Angeles and should be able to take advantage of Baltimore's talent on that side of the ball.

Meanwhile, Doyle worked under Chicago's Head Coach Ben Johnson this past season, learning from one of the best offensive minds in the league. Additionally, Doyle is only 29 years old, and this opportunity should allow him to take the next step, as he will have full reign over the offensive playbook.