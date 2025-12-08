Film Review: Taking a Look at Mahomes’ Three INTs vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs' record may be 6 - 7, but there's nothing funny about their situation. They lost their most important game of the season in primetime, and now there's no hope of them winning their division, ending a decade-long stranglehold on the AFC West.

Their defense played lights-out defense against the Houston Texans in Week 14 , and it didn't matter, largely in part to how poor their offense was. Patrick Mahomes threw 3 interceptions and no touchdowns, arguably the worst game of his career. However, were they all his fault?

Film Review

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

First Pick

Jalen Pitre tipped it to himself!



HOUvsKC on NBC

pic.twitter.com/j5wPYMdoPj — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2025

This interception was his first of the night, and it occurred early in the second quarter. Mahomes was staring down JuJu Smith-Schuster and threw it to him despite him being bracketed by two Texans defenders. This was a spectacular play by Jalen Pitre, who had an amazing game.

He wouldn't have caught this interception if it hadn't been up in the air as long as it did, but Mahomes threw a pass that he might've had too much confidence in. He could've avoided this throw altogether and given Xavier Worthy a shot down the sideline, instead of throwing it into double coverage. I believe this interception is on Mahomes, but it was the result of an unlucky deflection going the defense's way.

Second Pick

Lassiter comes up with the INT!



HOUvsKC on NBC

pic.twitter.com/rzix76G9nk — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2025

His second interception came on the first play of the 4th quarter, where he lets the ball fly early towards Hollywood Brown. There's no debate on this one. This was Mahomes' fault for not leading his receiver up the field more and giving Kamari Lassiter a chance to undercut the route.

This was a game-defining swing of momentum, and one that should've never occurred. I understand that they were tied in the 4th quarter and he had been getting pressured all game long, but Kareem Hunt was running wide open for a first down by the time Mahomes let this ball go. He spent too long looking downfield just for the route to be jumped by the defender anyway.

Third Pick

OFF KELCE'S HANDS INTO AL-SHAAIR'S GRASP.



HOUvsKC on NBC

pic.twitter.com/An7H5798nE — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2025

His final interception put the nail in the coffin for the Chiefs, and for the first time, it wasn't his fault. This is a ball that Travis Kelce should've caught, given how he beat his man on the route. If Kelce didn't bobble the ball around the way he did, the Chiefs would've continued their last gasp drive, and who knows what would've happened.

I know Mahomes will be put under fire for his performance in a near elimination game, and while he does deserve some of the blame, it wasn't entirely his fault. Despite Mahomes playing one of the worst games of his career, they still only lost by 10 points. There are positives to be taken away from this game, but if the Chiefs don't win out, their playoff hopes are over.

