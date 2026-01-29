How Chiefs Should Address Running Back This Offseason

Several factors led to the Kansas City Chiefs' downfall in 2025, but the most frustrating component was the lack of an explosive and consistent rushing attack.

With Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt in the backfield, Kansas City did not possess a legitimate run game that would intimidate opposing defenses, which hampered the passing attack. Additionally, because the Chiefs could not muster significant yards on the ground, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was heavily relied upon to generate first-down scrambles far too often.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It also led Mahomes to drop back and pass more often, which, behind an injury-plagued offensive line, resulted in multiple unnecessary big hits taken by the 30-year-old quarterback. That proved to take a toll on the nine-year veteran, as Mahomes was playing with a left knee injury in the latter part of the season. What was already a disastrous season became a nightmare as Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Even if Pacheco and Hunt were not entering free agency, which they are, the Chiefs will need to strengthen the backfield one way or another this offseason. Here are a couple of ways Kansas City can address the running back position.

Sign a Running Back at a Moderately Affordable Price

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Because the Chiefs are currently $62.3 million over the cap , they may not be able to go after the likes of Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, and Travis Etienne, but there are a few other compelling options.

Rico Dowdle, Javonte Williams, and J.K. Dobbins are realistic alternatives for Kansas City. Dowdle proved to be one of the best steals in free agency, signing with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract worth up to $2.75 million. The 27-year-old running back produced three games with at least 130 yards, including a 206-yard performance against the Miami Dolphins. However, Dowdle's role slowly diminished as the season progressed, which was perplexing for a team contending for the playoffs. Because of that, the veteran running back could be had at a bargain price.

Williams and Dobbins have each been marred by injuries throughout their careers, but both had standout campaigns in 2025. Both could also be signed at a relatively low price compared to other options.

Draft a Running Back, Just Not in the First Round

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks loose for a touchdown run against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Unless Kansas City is able to steal one of the marquee free-agent running backs, the strategy to improve the backfield should be to sign one of the "cheap" options above and then pair that veteran with a mid-late round pick in the upcoming draft.

There have been mock drafts suggesting the Chiefs drafting Notre Dame Jeremiyah Love, but Kansas City has other needs that should be prioritized over running back with its top-10 pick. If the Chiefs were better equipped in other areas, it would make a tad more sense, but even then, Kansas City would be better off addressing premium positions with an expensive draft pick.

The Chiefs should copy the Denver Broncos' strategy from last offseason when they signed a veteran running back - Dobbins - and used a second-round pick on a running back who added another element to the offense - RJ Harvey.