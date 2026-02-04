How the Chiefs Should Use Their Top Draft Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have a top ten pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which they have to use to address one of their biggest roster concerns. They have a lot of areas in their roster that could use a young star to give them some upside next season, as well as a bright future moving forward.

As much as Jeremiyah Love would help fix their offense, I don't think that side of the ball should be their focus in the first round. Patrick Mahomes will be reunited with Eric Bieniemy as his offensive coordinator, which is where the bulk of his success came from. How should the Chiefs use their high draft pick wisely?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Ryan Wilson writes for CBS Sports, and he broke down his 2026 NFL mock draft. For the Chiefs, Love was selected one pick before, so they landed on helping their defensive line by using their pick to draft Caleb Banks.

"At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds with 35-inch arms, Banks is surprisingly explosive for his size, playing with power, juice and a nonstop motor. A foot injury sidelined him for parts of the 2025 season, but he took part in all three Senior Bowl practices and was pretty much unblockable on every rep. If he's fully healthy, he has top-10 ability", said Wilson.

Jul 16, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida State Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks answers questions from the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

This wouldn't be the first time the Chiefs have taken a shot on a prospect with an injury history, and it has worked out for them in the past. However, Josh Simmons was taken at the end of the first round. Banks would be a bigger gamble because of how high he'd be taken, and the expectations set for him on the defensive line.

It's no secret that Chris Jones has steadily declined since his dominance from 2018 to 2023. He's yet to reach double-digit sacks since 2023, and he doesn't have the same game-wrecking capacity as he had in his prime. Selecting Banks would put him in a prime position to slide into Jones place as the anchor of their defensive line, and I think he'd be able to do it.

The day that was for Caleb Banks. 📈



A reminder this kid is 330+ pounds… pic.twitter.com/uRnQH5PI22 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 28, 2026

His motor is impressive, and for him to move off of tackles with ease when he's as big as he is bodes well for his chances at success in the NFL. I think the defensive line will regress the most for the Chiefs in the coming years, which is why selecting Banks when they've been given a high pick is such a good idea.

Never again miss one major story related to Banks when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).