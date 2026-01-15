Why Chiefs Can't Let Offseason Expire Without Playmakers Added

The Kansas City Chiefs have a golden opportunity on their hands to revolutionize their offense this season. They have a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they may have a change in offensive coordinator, and Patrick Mahomes is expected to be back in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Depending on who you ask, Matt Nagy's departure may be a positive or a negative. I like to think optimistically, and I think a revamped offensive scheme can only help a Chiefs' offense that has slowly been declining throughout the years.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (left) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) look over a play chart during a time-out against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jacob Infante writes for Pro Football Sports Network, and he put out his own 2026 NFL mock draft after it was announced that Oregon quarterback Dante Moore would not be declaring for the NFL draft. That doesn't mean much to the Chiefs, as they're still predicted to select Jeremiyah Love with the ninth overall pick.

"Excluding positional value, I’d argue Jeremiyah Love is at least a top-five player in the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, he’s an explosive runner who combines sound decision-making between the tackles with elite speed, quick feet, and the ability to change direction, along with toughness that shows up both in the run game and as a receiver after the catch", said Infante.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Why the Chiefs should draft Love is simple: he's one of the most complete running back prospects the Chiefs have had a chance at drafting in a long time. I believe this is the perfect time for the Chiefs to buy into their offense, given how they only won six games in 2025, and the majority of their losses were by one score.

If the Chiefs had just that much more playmaking and offensive juice, they wouldn't be at home watching the playoffs unfold right now. As well, Mahomes' ACL tear threatens to limit his effectiveness as a rusher, and he led the team in rushing multiple times this season.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the second half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs' front office have a simple decision on their hands. Their offense has playmakers in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy , but even they weren't as reliable this season. Love gives them a no-nonsense playmaker who's a monster after the ball touches his hands.

What makes this an even better pairing is that he isn't strictly a three-down rusher. Mahomes can target him in the flat, or he can run a route. I hope whoever comes in for the Chiefs' offensive coordinator position uses him creatively, and not just on screen passes.

