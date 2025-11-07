Why the Chiefs' Second-Half Schedule Is Filled With Classics
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Double-check that popcorn supply and be sure the fridge is stocked. The Chiefs hit the grass running next week.
“It's the bye week so I'm kind of looking at everything,” Travis Kelce said on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights. “Like, I've taken a step back and kind of looked at the whole scheme of things. And it's frustrating, man. I mean, 5-4, a little over .500 right now, out of the playoffs if the playoffs started right now.
“We gotta get this sh** going, man. And the schedule doesn't get much easier. Our next three opponents are absolutely on fire.”
Denver is NFL's most on-fire team
On fire is an understatement. The Broncos (8-2) will enter their Nov. 16 date with the Chiefs (5-4) as the league’s hottest team, notching their seventh straight win in ugly fashion Thursday night over the Raiders.
Kansas City’s game in Denver next week is one of the 15 best remaining games on the NFL schedule, according to Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano.
In fact, the Chiefs have three of the top 10, two of which they get right out of the bye. And following the Broncos and Colts showdowns, they have to travel to Dallas on a short week for a Thanksgiving game that’ll likely mark the most-watched regular-season NFL game of all-time.
Here are the three Kansas City games appearing on Manzano’s list.
10) Chiefs at Broncos, Nov. 16, Week 11
“Now we’re getting into the intriguing territory of teams that could shed the pretender label against established Super Bowl contenders.
“I can’t get behind the Broncos yet because Bo Nix has struggled against top defenses. Nix came back to earth in Houston last week after carving up the terrible defenses of the Giants and Cowboys. At the same time, though, Nix has shown he’s capable of getting hot at any moment.
“We’ll learn plenty about the Broncos during the first of two meetings against the Chiefs.”
7) Chargers at Chiefs, Dec. 14, Week 15
“Here’s another spicy divisional rematch where the surprise contender beat the reigning champion in the first meeting.
“But this one is a little different than Bills vs. Patriots II because the Chiefs and Chargers are both looking up at the Broncos in the AFC West. Also, the Chargers are a bit wounded with injuries and the Chiefs have dug themselves a sizable hole in the standings.
“However, the standings could drastically change by this point. One thing is for certain, though: Patrick Mahomes vs. Herbert carries the promise of a thriller.”
3) Colts at Chiefs, Nov. 23, Week 12
“The Colts spent two first-round picks just to increase their odds at beating Mahomes in a potential playoff matchup.
“It was risky to give up that much for Gardner, but I applaud a move that the Bills and Ravens probably should have made years ago. If the Colts get by the elite QBs in the AFC because of the Gardner trade, many GMs are going to look foolish for not being as aggressive.
“But we’re not there yet. First, the Colts need to show what they can do against the top teams in the regular season.”
