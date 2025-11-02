Broadcast Boards: Chiefs Don’t Expect Much Hospitality From Buffalo’s Cook
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs’ defense has an outstanding cook.
Steve Spagnuolo’s wife, Maria, rewarded Kansas City’s defenders for a Week 7 shutout victory with her world-renowned pasta.
“My God,” Chris Jones said Thursday, “if you guys ever had the chance or opportunity to taste her homemade sauce -- or her gravy, because Italian, it’s not sauce, it’s gravy -- if you ever have the opportunity to taste her gravy, O-M-G. She's serious in the kitchen.
“So, I've been being very nice to Spags lately. Me and him have been on one accord. My profanity has completely stopped, and I hope I continue to receive pasta.”
And while the Chiefs (5-3) have allowed only seven points over their last eight quarters, and 14 over their last 10, they’re going to need those carbs this week. When they visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), they’ll see the NFL’s No. 1-ranked rushing offense (164.4 yards per game).
The Bills have their own cook, AFC Offensive Player of the Week James Cook. The explosive back registered a career-high 216 rushing yards on 19 carries, with two touchdowns in Buffalo’s 40-9 win at Carolina last week.
Here are unique notes, trends and stats used by play-by-play announcers and color analysts to prepare for the contest. Most information courtesy of the National Football League.
When the Chiefs have the ball
- QB Patrick Mahomes passed for 299 yards and three TDs with 104.9 passer rating in Week 8, his 46th career game with three-plus TD passes, tied with Dan Marino for most by player in first nine seasons all-time. Aims for his fourth in row with three-plus TD passes and 100-plus rating. Ranks tied for first with 17 TD passes in 2025. In nine career starts against Buffalo, including playoffs, has 2,465 pass yards (273.9 per game) and 22 TDs (19 pass, three rush) with 101.0 rating -- and TD pass in each game.
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire makes first appearance in Chiefs game since Super Bowl 58 against San Francisco. Had 46 yards on 13 carries in two games last year with New Orleans.
- TE Travis Kelce had six catches for season-high 99 yards and third rec. TD of season in Week 8. Became fourth TE ever with 100-plus career rec. TDs, incl. playoffs. Has 83 career TDs, tied with Priest Holmes for most in franchise history. In 2025, ranks second among TEs with 474 rec. yards, and can become fourth TE ever with 500-plus rec. yards in 12 career seasons.
- WR Rashee Rice had nine catches for 93 yards and 12th career rec. TD last week. Has five-plus catches in 11 of his past 12 games.
- LB Matt Milano had nine tackles and sack in 2024 AFC championship game vs. Chiefs.
- LB Dorian Williams aims for his fifth in row with five-plus tackles.
- CB Christian Benford had third career fumble recovery last week. Aims for his third in row vs. Chiefs, incl. playoffs, with pass defensed.
- S Cole Bishop led team with season-high seven tackles last week.
When the Bills have the ball
- QB Josh Allen had three TDs (two rush, one pass) in Week 8, his 46th career game with both TD pass and rush TD, most all-time. Joined Cam Newton (75) as only QBs ever with 70-plus regular-season rush TDs (70). Has five rush TDs in 2025 and can become first QB and fourth player ever with six-plus rush TDs in each of first eight seasons. At home, aims for his sixth in row with two-plus TD passes and 100-plus passer rating. In nine career starts against Chiefs, including playoffs, has 24 TDs (19 pass, five rush) with four INTs and 97.2 passer rating -- with TD pass in each game.
- RB James Cook had career-high 216 rush yards and sixth career game with two rush TDs last week. Ranks second in NFL with 753 rush yards and fourth with seven rush TDs in 2025. In 2024 AFC championship game at Kansas City, had 134 scrimmage yards (85 rush, 49 rec.) and two rush TDs. Had two rush TDs in 2024 regular-season meeting. At home, has rush TD in seven of his past eight.
- WR Khalil Shakir led team with six catches and 88 yards and had third rec. TD of season last week, his 10th career TD catch. Has five-plus catches in three of his past four. At home, has TD catch in two of his past three. Aims for his fourth in row vs. Chiefs, incl. playoffs, with six-plus catches.
- DE George Karlaftis had 29th career sack last week. Over past five road games, has 5½ sacks and eight TFL. Aims for his 6th road game in row with at least ½ sack.
- DE Mike Danna had first sack of season and first lifetime INT last week. Had sack and forced fumble in 2024 AFC championship game vs. Buffalo.
- LB Nick Bolton has six-plus tackles in seven of eight games in 2025. In each of his seven career games against Buffalo, including playoffs, has six-plus tackles.
- LB Drue Tranquill and DB Chamarri Conner each had nine tackles and FF in 2024 AFC championship game vs. Buffalo. In both career regular-season games vs. Buffalo, Conner has INT.
