Chiefs Reveal Inactives for Sunday Bills Showdown

Kansas City Chiefs have lots of guaranteed money on inactive list again.

Zak Gilbert

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Elijah Mitchell will have to wait.

The reserve running back is inactive again for the Chiefs (5-3), who visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Mitchell, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal in March and got $1.35 million guaranteed to join the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent, is inactive for a ninth straight game.

clyde edwards-helair
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Instead of activating Mitchell for the first time, the Chiefs on Saturday elevated Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the practice squad. Kansas City’s former first-round selection will wear No. 26 against the Bills.

Kansas City is down a running back after Isiah Pacheco injured his MCL during the fourth quarter of Monday’s win over the Commanders.

elijah mitchel
Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Edwards-Helaire, re-signed in August, will play in his first Chiefs game since his four offensive snaps in the Super Bowl 58 win over the 49ers two years ago.

Asked Friday about Mitchell, head coach Andy Reid wouldn’t commit to using him against the Bills.

“So, we're we'll see how that all works out there,” Reid said. “We haven't made any decisions on what we're going to do there, but he's handled everything great. Yeah, no, he works his tail off.”

Tracy Wolfson, who’ll cover the sidelines on Sunday for CBS, reported that Pacheco’s injury could sideline him for just one game. The Chiefs have a bye after the Bills game Sunday.

Jaylon Moore, who missed practice Friday with an illness, is active and expected to make his fourth straight start in place of Josh Simmons. The rookie left tackle has been away from the team for personal reasons since Oct. 12.

Asked Oct. 23 about the timeline for Simmons’ return, Reid left open the possibility Simmons could come back sooner rather than later.

isiah pacheco, travis kelc
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrate after a play against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

CB Kristian Fulton

RB Isiah Pacheco

WR Jalen Royals

TE Jared Wiley

RB Elijah Mitchell

T Josh Simmons

OL C.J. Hanson

Buffalo Bills

WR Joshua Palmer

CB Taron Johnson

CB Brandon Codrington

LB Shaq Thompson

DT DaQuan Jones

DE Landon Jackson

