Chiefs Reveal Inactives for Sunday Bills Showdown
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Elijah Mitchell will have to wait.
The reserve running back is inactive again for the Chiefs (5-3), who visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Mitchell, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal in March and got $1.35 million guaranteed to join the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent, is inactive for a ninth straight game.
Instead of activating Mitchell for the first time, the Chiefs on Saturday elevated Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the practice squad. Kansas City’s former first-round selection will wear No. 26 against the Bills.
Kansas City is down a running back after Isiah Pacheco injured his MCL during the fourth quarter of Monday’s win over the Commanders.
Edwards-Helaire, re-signed in August, will play in his first Chiefs game since his four offensive snaps in the Super Bowl 58 win over the 49ers two years ago.
Asked Friday about Mitchell, head coach Andy Reid wouldn’t commit to using him against the Bills.
“So, we're we'll see how that all works out there,” Reid said. “We haven't made any decisions on what we're going to do there, but he's handled everything great. Yeah, no, he works his tail off.”
Tracy Wolfson, who’ll cover the sidelines on Sunday for CBS, reported that Pacheco’s injury could sideline him for just one game. The Chiefs have a bye after the Bills game Sunday.
Jaylon Moore, who missed practice Friday with an illness, is active and expected to make his fourth straight start in place of Josh Simmons. The rookie left tackle has been away from the team for personal reasons since Oct. 12.
Asked Oct. 23 about the timeline for Simmons’ return, Reid left open the possibility Simmons could come back sooner rather than later.
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
CB Kristian Fulton
RB Isiah Pacheco
WR Jalen Royals
TE Jared Wiley
RB Elijah Mitchell
T Josh Simmons
OL C.J. Hanson
Buffalo Bills
WR Joshua Palmer
CB Taron Johnson
CB Brandon Codrington
LB Shaq Thompson
DT DaQuan Jones
DE Landon Jackson
Hey, Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve discovered the most thorough news on your favorite team, always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And share your thoughts and questions on today’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).