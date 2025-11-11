Arrowhead Report

The Chiefs Keep Moving Forward, Regardless of Familiar Fate

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, but it's nothing to fear, as things are moving forward.

Dominic Minchella

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks for an open receiver while under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) in the second half at Highmark Stadium.
The narrative continued in Week 9, as the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills in the regular season. Despite the loss, the Chiefs' sights are now set on the Denver Broncos and the second half of the season. As the narrative goes, this part usually favors the Chiefs late in the season.

While some believe that the Week 9 defeat was big for the Chiefs, others see it as something not to stress too much over. Sitting with a 5-4 record going into Week 11, the Chiefs are on the outside looking in for the playoffs, something that CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones doesn't fear much.

  • "I think we all believe that there's only going to be one representative from the AFC North. There could just be one representative from the AFC South, and we'll see how that winds up shaking out."
  • "As far as the Chiefs go, uh, I am not deterred by them losing in Buffalo. In fact, that's kind of what the Chiefs do, their schedule and the Broncos games, of course, that's going to be crucial. That's a tough schedule coming out of the bat at Denver," Jones said.
The Second Half

The Chiefs get their hands on the Broncos in Week 11 and once again come Christmas day, as these two could easily duke it out for the remainder of the campaign. Getting a win against the Broncos will be the best-case scenario for this franchise, especially after losing to Buffalo.

At the end of the day, the Chiefs are still led by veteran head coach Andy Reid, a head coach who has lifted this franchise to new heights. Following a Super Bowl LIX defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, and those doubting the Chiefs' dynasty in 2025, Coach Reid could get this crew back to the top.

  • "One thing about Andy Reid coming off a buy, he's been one of the more prolific coaches in those moments in terms of extra time to prep, and that's not a good thing if you're the Denver Broncos and that's the next team you will see for the Chiefs," former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden said.

Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.