Chiefs Offense Quietly Playing at a High Level Despite Record
As Week 10 comes to a close, the Kansas City Chiefs direct their attention to Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. The season has been up and down for the Chiefs, clawing to get themselves a 5-4 record at their bye week. And even with that record, the Chiefs have quietly been a strong team.
The reigning AFC champions are still a team to be fearful of, as they could string wins together in a snap and claw back in the AFC West division. But according to Pro Football Focus' Premium Statistics, the Chiefs have been an above-average franchise in the National Football League this season.
Here's a breakdown of the overall grades in specific areas.
Overall: 83.7
Despite a record of 5-4, the Chiefs have shown that they are still a team that can win it all, especially when looking at that overall score. The overall score is a mixture of each category and how well it leads the Chiefs to success. Getting through Nov with a winning record will only help this increase.
Offense: 77.2
The offense has been the best part of the franchise this season. Patrick Mahomes has done well getting everyone involved, and even when the Chiefs fall short, it hasn't seemed like the offense wasn't competitive.
Pass: 70.9
Mahomes has done his part in the passing game; however, his recent games which he's thrown three interceptions, easily affect his score. Possessing over 2,000 passing yards going into the bye week is impressive, but he'll need to clean things up moving forward.
Pass Blocking: 73.1
The offensive line has done much better this season compared to last season when it comes to protecting Mahomes. Allowing Mahomes to move in the pocket and locate receivers is exactly what the doctor ordered in their claw back to a winning record.
Receiving: 75.6
With Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown all able to receive the football from Mahomes this season. Additionally, Travis Kelce has done his part on the offense this season, leading in receiving yards through nine weeks.
Run: 78.8
While the running backs haven't been impressive, the ground game hasn't been horrible for the Chiefs. This is largely due to Mahomes' contributions to the run this season, and Kareem Hunt's five touchdown scores.
Run Blocking: 68
If there's an area that the offensive line has to improve on, it's this. While the running backs haven't been explosive, it's the offensive line's job to create bigger openings for the backs to achieve.
