Mahomes Rues Late-Game Decisions in Brutal Chiefs Loss
DENVER, Colo. – Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke from the podium following Sunday’s 22-19 loss at Denver.
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
On what’ll sit with him most after the loss:
“I mean just having an opportunity at the end of the game and not coming through. Getting the ball back with four minutes, and all you need is a field goal is a spot that we've been in a lot, and we've been able to do that. But obviously, the first play, tried to get a completion to Trav (Kelce) but probably should’ve just hung in there and I think Hollywood (Brown) would’ve opened up down the field.
"So, just being better in that scenario. I mean, there's things here and there, but I think that's the biggest one, is that's what you want. You want to get that opportunity at the end of the game. And we didn't, I didn't, come through."
On identifying why they’ve lost five close games this year, when they’ve won them in the past:
“Just not making the plays, not making the throws at the right time. And like I said, I mean, I had Hollywood probably on that play, and that's the drive-starter. And once you get a drive started like that, you kind of get the momentum on your side. And so, staying true to my progressions, and just trust the O-line is gonna block and give the guy a chance down the field, let him go out there and make a play.”
On the difficult road ahead:
“I mean, obviously it's gonna be hard to get back in the division race. But at the end of the day, the goal is to get into the playoffs and try to make a run at it. And all you can focus on is next week. We got to learn from this one as much as possible, knowing that we're gonna get a great, great opponent coming into Arrowhead this next week. And we're kind of at that point where we got to find a way just to win, win football games. And gotta keep moving forward. That's what this league's all about.”
On the message to the team as they navigate uncharted territory:
“Yeah, I mean, you got to let it hurt. It sucks. Don't get me wrong. You got to feel that, but you got to be able to kind of use that energy to push it into the next week, into the rest of the season. And all you can focus on is the next game. You get another opportunity to go out there and improve yourself. And obviously we've been losing these close games recently, but we've played some good football in spurts. It's just about being more consistent. And until we go out there and do it, all you can do is just keep saying you gotta keep practicing and getting better and better and push yourself to go out there and do it on game day.”
On why they missed deep passes, whether timing was an issue:
“Yeah, I mean, the first one, I just gotta make the throws. There's no other way around it. The play was designed for Travis. I think Travis was wide open. But you have these alerts on your plays and how the safety was sitting, with Xavier’s (Worthy) speed, I knew that he changed down the field. I was gonna give him a chance, kind of like I did with Tyquan (Thornton) later in the game. It's like, you gotta give guys chances. Missed that one. Missed Tyquan on the sideline.
“And, I mean, learned from it, but the same time, against a good defense like that, you're not going to have these opportunities all game long. And so, when they're there, you got to hit them. And I would say it's a great job by Xavier getting open and getting himself there. I got to give him a chance to make a play downfield.”
On how they stick together, whether they draw from past success:
“Yeah, I mean, it's not always been just championships. We've dealt with diversity, and guys have learned and they’re better from it. I mean, obviously this is something that we haven't dealt with so early in the season. But at the same time, I mean, I know the guys in that locker room, and know how they're going to respond. And all we can do is stick together and push ourselves to be even better and try to do what we can to win this next week.”
On whether he felt a need to address the team specifically after the game:
“No, not, not necessarily. I mean, I think Coach Reid says it when he kind of talks at the end of the games and stuff like that, and it's always about the next week. And like I said, you got to feel it. I mean, it sucks losing this football game, and when you think you have a chance to win it, and you don't do that, and kind of get yourself behind. But at the end of the day, all you got to do is find a way to get in. And we have a lot of games ahead of us, and we're going to do our best to put ourselves in position to go out there and play our best football each and every week.”
On the overall state of the team:
“I think we're really talented. We have a lot of great players. It's just about being more consistent. I think it starts with me. I mean, there's times where I'm firing and I'm throwing the ball and we're moving the ball down the field at ease, but at the same time, there's times where we go in the spurts where I miss throws, like I did, or a protection call, or whatever that is. And so, it's about being more consistent. That's what this league is, and we haven't been consistent enough to win football games. But it starts with me.”
On his interception:
“Yeah, I mean, I was rolling out to the right. I mean, just you can't do it, but I thought – I’ll look on the film -- I thought I had Elijah (Mitchell) coming down the sideline, and I wasn't able to give him a chance, and I just didn't throw it high enough. At the end of the day, I got 29 (McMillan) to go at me because he was guarding him, and I didn't throw it high enough. He jumped up, made a good play. So, I mean, I've made that throw before. At the same time, but the type of football game we're in, don't put the ball in harm's way. Take the three points and move on to the next possession.”
On failing to move the ball late in the game:
“Yeah, it's just, I've just been in that situation before. It's like, once you get that first first down, it's cliche, but you do get the momentum on the drive and get the defense on their heels. And the fact that I didn't take that shot down on the first play, and then the second play, we weren't able to get much going. So, then the third play they kind of have where they can kind of lean forward and blitz and do stuff like that, just knowing the situation.
“I’ve been in that situation before, so finding a way to get a completion, get that first down, put us in the driver's seat, and then push the envelope. But at the same time we just, well, I didn't find it there, and they had a good blitz on that third down. So, didn’t give myself much of a chance.”
On Travis Kelce setting the all-time franchise touchdowns record:
“Yeah, I mean, he deserves it, the work that he puts in every single day. I mean, obviously people watch the game play and then the game days and playing on the field and stuff like that. But he's a leader, man. He's someone that comes to work every single day and puts the time in, and so it just speaks to the person that he is, that he's able to go out there and break that record. And that was a great play in a big moment in the game. That's when he usually makes his big plays.”
On the play of the offensive line against an elite defensive front:
“They did a great job. That's a good defensive line at all five positions, and they have guys that come in, and they did a great job. (Mike Caliendo) hopping in there at one point and doing it and holding his own as well. And so, it’ll be good for them going forward. But at the same time, I got to utilize it, make those throws down the field whenever they do give me that time. So, just about being more consistent for myself. But I thought they played a good football game today.”
Don’t miss a moment of the Internet’s best information from Chiefs Kingdom. Register for a FREE newsletter on your beloved team, arriving daily in your email with the latest in-depth info. SIGN UP HERE NOW.