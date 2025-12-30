The Chiefs May Have Found Something in Rookie Linebacker

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense has been up and down this season, but more times than not, it has kept the franchise within striking distance on its pursuit of victory. Obviously, things haven't worked out well for the Chiefs this season in the win column, and the blame can't fall on one area.

However, the defense has several players who can contribute to the future that the front office shouldn't be too worried about. Whether that be players who have been drafted recently or who have established themselves in Kansas City, the defense looks to be in good hands.

That being said, there is always room for upside, and one undrafted free agent might have the upside that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and company can mold into a strong defensive asset. That player is linebacker Cooper McDonald.

McDonald Breakdown

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) throws a pass Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cooper McDonald (59) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The undrafted free agent out of TCU has been utilized in four games this season, making his NFL debut back in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. Since Week 4, McDonald has played against the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and Denver Broncos.

Most recently against the Broncos, McDonald showed he can be a valuable player in a depth role, hopefully obtaining the upside to slide into a starting role one day. Playing in 21 total snaps, McDonald earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 72.2 for his efforts.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cooper McDonald (59) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Throughout his collegiate career, playing for the Washington Huskies, San Diego State Aztecs, and TCU, McDonald recorded 137 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, seven passes defended, and did so in 48 games played.

Now things will have to improve rapidly for McDonald to be thrown into a starting role or even become a second-string option, but with Week 18 looming, this could be McDonald's chance to do just that.

The Raiders are in contention to have the number one pick in the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason, and while the Chiefs hold a Top 10 pick at this time, a loss to Las Vegas would be outright embarrassing.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cooper McDonald (59) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs shut out the Raiders earlier this season, and given the Raiders haven't won since beating the Titans 20-10, even with a beaten-down Chiefs roster, they can't afford to lose to a team that has looked dysfunctional all season long.

McDonald made his debut against the Raiders in Arrowhead, so it's only fitting that he ends his rookie season improving from day one and contributing to the effort.

