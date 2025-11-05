New Mock Draft Sends Chiefs Up the Board for Game-Changing Offensive Talent
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a franchise that has been able to draft good players that fit their scheme and fit over the last few years. The Chiefs have done a great job of making sure they do their homework on the young talent that is coming out of the draft.
They make sure they are the player they need and are in line with what they are trying to do with the team the following year. And right now and moving forward, it is all about winning it all for the Chiefs.
A lot of credit has to go to general manager Brett Veach. Veach has done a great job in finding the right player for the Chiefs, and every time they need a player after the one from the previous year leaves, Veach finds just the right player. No matter what position the Chiefs are picking from, it always seems that Veach is one of them and makes the right pick. It is going to be the same next season, in what ever the Chiefs need in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Chiefs Trade in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network has the Chiefs trading up to get a much-needed player on the offensive side of the ball in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
16) Kansas City Chiefs (via CAR)
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Projected Trade: Chiefs receive 16th pick; Panthers receive 22nd pick, 51st pick
In the grand scheme of things, running back remains a luxury for teams that need to invest in premium positions first — but the importance of having a game-changing RB is increasing as the NFL trends more toward ball control. Kansas City invests in that here with an aggressive trade-up.
At 6’0″, 214 pounds, Jeremiyah Love is an ultra-explosive and twitched-up ball carrier whose raw energy and urgency are matched by his creative IQ, driving physicality, and long-strider range. I liken him to Ahman Green as a runner, and in the Chiefs’ offense, he’d be lethal, helping to sustain leads for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
Love would be a good choice for the Chiefs, but they would likely need to trade up to get him. One thing we know about the Chiefs is that they will do that if they feel he is the right player.
