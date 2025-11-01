Why Chiefs and Bills Feel Like Holiday Football
Tomorrow, it is going to go down between two of the best teams in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in an AFC clash. These two teams know each other very well, and they do not like each other.
This is a matchup that brings out the best in these two teams. It is going to be a fun one to watch, and all eyes will be on this game. This is a game that could determine a lot in the AFC standings once the playoffs start. It could be to determine the No.1 seed in the AFC.
When these two teams matchup, it is always a great one to watch because of the two great quarterbacks. For the Chiefs, it is Patrick Mahomes, and for the Buffalo Bills, it is Josh Allen. Both of these players have won MVPs in the league, and they always put on a show when they go head-to-head. This is just another game between these two great players, and they want to get the win and that is the most important part.
Chiefs Looking for Huge Win in Buffalo
These two teams have played each other a lot over the last few years that it is starting to feel like a holiday when they play. Both teams are always in the playoff mix, and in some seasons, there are two matchups, one in the regular season, the playoffs. Will we get that this year?
"Chiefs-Bills feels like an annual holiday on the league calendar at this point. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen meet yet again with a decent chance this won’t be the only time their teams face each other this season. What’s different about this matchup this time around," said Mike Sando of The Athletic.
The Chiefs are playing better on offense than the Bills are playing. They have strung together six consecutive games with at least 7.0 EPA on offense, the longest streak for Kansas City since at least 2000, per TruMedia. That’s saying quite a bit when considering how well the Chiefs have played with Mahomes and even two decades ago with Trent Green/Priest Holmes.
"The Chiefs have looked vulnerable going into their recent regular-season meetings with the Bills, but they’re looking scary good these days," said Jeff Howe of The Atheltic.
"It feels like the Chiefs have felt the urgency of the moment, knowing the early struggles couldn’t just be wished away, that they’d show up and win simply because they’re the Chiefs. The Bills are playing more of a long game, especially defensively, because they have a lot of room for improvement. If their defense doesn’t play better, the Bills are going to need a perfect game from Allen to have a chance."
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).