Recent Mock Draft Spells Trouble for Chiefs’ Late‑Season Run
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 campaign has unfolded quite differently from their 2024 campaign. When the 2024 season was all said and done, the Chiefs still finished as the best team in the AFC, just not the National Football League. Thus far in 2025, it's been an uphill climb for the AFC champions.
Through nine weeks of action, the Chiefs hold a 5-4 record and are on the outside looking in of the playoffs. Their third place AFC West division standing behind the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers may not be concerning now, but according to a recent mock draft, it could be very soon.
The Chiefs went into the 2025 NFL Draft with the 31st overall pick, since they fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, before they ultimately traded spots with the Eagles to land Josh Simmons. According to Pro Football Focus' Jacob Infante, the Chiefs won't be selecting near number 32.
The Mock Draft
Chiefs First Round Draft Selection: 17th Overall
Selection: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
- "Knowing the Kansas City Chiefs’ success in recent years, it’s unlikely they pick this high once the season comes to a close. If they do happen to miss the playoffs, though, they could use their first-round pick on a top cornerback, like they do in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft," Infante wrote.
- "In the absence of Jermod McCoy in Tennessee’s cornerback room for much of the season, Colton Hood has really come into his own as their CB1. He’s a lengthy ball-hawking cornerback who covers with physicality through his stems, with the potential to be an impact starter by Year 2 or Year 3."
Realistic or Delusional?
The Chiefs have some work to do to climb back into a playoff spot, but it's not unrealistic that they do or don't make the playoffs. Getting through Nov with a winning record will help the franchise in the pursuit, but until proven otherwise, the Chiefs are still a threat.
While it would be nice for Kansas City to have a middle of the round selection rather than a final round pick, winning the Super Bowl is the main goal.
Hood would be a nice addition for the franchise, but their minds can't settle on a mid-round selection if they hold their destiny in their hands in the second half of the season.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)