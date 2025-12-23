Mock Drafts Continue to Pair Chiefs With Intriquging

With the 2025 season dwindling right in front of the Kansas City Chiefs' eyes, the front office needs to start to look into the options for 2026. When it comes to the offense, besides the offensive line, the running back position needs a clear upgrade.

With Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt set to hit free agency at the end of the season, that leaves Brashard Smith to hold down the running back room. While they could look to add to the room through free agency, mock drafts continue to attach the Chiefs to this young running back option.

According to Pro Football Focus's Gordon McGuinness and his recent mock draft , Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame continues to be connected to the Chiefs in the first round.

"The Chiefs with quarterback Patrick Mahomes will always terrify offenses, which is why a dynamic running back would elevate the team in 2026. Love has earned elite PFF overall grades of 91.1 and 92.9 over the past two seasons, and he averaged 4.5 yards after contact in 2025. He would instantly be the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year if he landed in Kansas City," McGuinness wrote.

About Love

Coming off his best collegiate season with Notre Dame in 2025, where he collected 1,372 rushing yards and scored 18 touchdowns, the Chiefs should be highly interested in adding him. In his collegiate career, Love has collected 2,882 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns.

Besides his running skills, Love is also an option for some quick passes. Last season with the Fighting Irish, Love had 280 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns, adding to his first round candidacy. Whether or not the Chiefs use their first round pick on a running back will be up in the air until further notice.

According to NFLDraftBuzz.com, Love is the highest ranked running back option coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Chiefs' offensive line needs some insurance, but if the front office doesn't add to the running back room in free agency early in the offseason, Love will continue to be linked to the franchise.

Out of Pacheco and Hunt, Hunt seems to have a higher chance at coming back to the franchise in 2026 on another one-year deal than Pacheco. Pacheco will likely draw interest from other teams, but following another lackluster year in Kansas City, it seems best for both parties to move on.

