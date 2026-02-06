Chiefs Must Target This Player in Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a scary situation heading into this offseason. They don't have any money to spend in free agency, and to make matters worse, they have plenty of impact players that they would like to have back.

Players like Tyquan Thornton or Bryan Cook may unfortunately be cap casualties because they can't afford to bring everyone back, and they have plenty of needs that have to be addressed. Andy Reid and the Chiefs' front office need to gauge which players give the most value to their team, and there's one player in free agency they can't miss out on.

Top Free Agent

Mason Cameron writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article identifying landing spots for the top five best running backs available on the market. One of the Chiefs' biggest needs on offense is a running back they can trust, and they can get that in Tyler Allgeier.

"Although he was largely overshadowed in Atlanta by Bijan Robinson, Allgeier has quietly built himself a strong profile as a runner who excels in zone schemes. Over his four NFL seasons, Allgeier has earned a 90.0 PFF rushing grade on zone concepts, the eighth-highest mark among qualifying backs over that span", said Cameron.

There was a point in time when it looked like Allgeier was going to be the Atlanta Falcons franchise running back after he rushed for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season. Then they drafted Bijan

Robinson, which obviously reduced how many carries he was going to receive.

Despite a significant reduction in his carries over the years, he's never had a season under 500 yards in his career, and is coming off a season where he had eight rushing touchdowns. He'd be an upgrade over either of the running backs the Chiefs were using last season, and he has upside as a receiving back as well.

"The Chiefs have called the seventh-most zone runs over the past three seasons, yet they rank just 28th in yards per carry on zone runs (3.8). They’ve lacked an elusive threat out of the backfield capable of making would-be tacklers whiff. Allgeier can fill that void, as he stands tied for 12th in missed tackles forced per attempt among backs with at least 200 carries since he entered the league in 2022".

Allgeier would be perfect for the Chiefs because he wouldn't be a super expensive player like Breece Hall or Kenneth Walker, but would still fill a big void for the Chiefs.

