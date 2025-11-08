Chiefs Nearly Had the Fantasy Player of the Year
The 2025 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. Perhaps a bit surprisingly, the Kansas City Chiefs elected to stand pat, despite holding a disappointing 5-4 record through the first half of the season. This team could certainly turn things around down the stretch, but it's not like it has a foolproof roster.
The defense has played encouragingly well, but it could have used some extra help in the secondary or another solid pass-rusher, considering it's currently just 26th in pressure rate at 18.4 percent despite being one of the most blitz-heavy teams in the league. The offense is far from perfect, too.
Patrick Mahomes has been playing at an MVP level, and he almost has his full arsenal back. However, the offensive line hasn't been anything to write home about. The biggest need for the Chiefs, though, was by far another ball-carrier.
Chiefs missed out on an elite playmaker
Isiah Pacheco is currently week-to-week with an MCL sprain that he suffered in the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Washington Commanders. Even when he was fully healthy, though, their ground game was absolutely putrid. Incredibly, KC is actually 12th in the NFL in rushing yards per game this season.
However, removing Patrick Mahomes' 31.7 drops the Chiefs to just 28th at 89.5. Between Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and Brashard Smith, Kansas City's running backs are averaging just 3.94 yards per carry, which would rank 25th in the league. With an air attack as explosive as the Chiefs' and multiple playmakers who can take the top off opposing defenses, there's no reason that KC should be struggling to run the ball this much.
Before the trade deadline, this team had a golden opportunity to significantly upgrade its rushing attack. Reportedly, the Chiefs were in talks to acquire Breece Hall from the New York Jets, offering a fourth-round pick in exchange. However, the Jets stood firm on their third-round selection asking price.
Hall would've brought an elite presence to Kansas City's running back room. For the year, he's garnered 581 rushing yards on 117 carries for a sterling average of 5.0 yards per attempt. He's also caught 21 balls for another 178 yards. He has more yards from scrimmage this season (759) than Pacheco and Hunt combined (729), despite playing in one of the worst offenses in the NFL.
The thought of Hall catching passes from Mahomes, moving the chains for the Chiefs, and capitalizing with house calls after long drives is enough to make Kansas City fans cry. It should certainly strike a nerve for Hall's fantasy owners. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to convince Chiefs general manager Brett Veach to part ways with a third-round pick.
