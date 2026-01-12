Why Chiefs Need To Keep It Simple in 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs will have the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, a rare top selection in the Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs have many areas of their roster they can target with their first pick, but it's important they remember that this will likely be the most talented player they get in their draft class.

Brett Veach and the rest of the Chiefs' front office do a good job at finding hidden gems later in the draft, but whoever they took in the first round has to be in an area that needs a massive overhaul this offseason. Which side of the ball should they be targeting, and which prospect should they be keeping an eye on?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Max Chadwick writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down his mock draft of the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. For the Chiefs, he doesn't make any bold choices; instead, he keeps it simple with his prediction. He believes the Chiefs will take Jeremiyah Love to revolutionize their run game with the ninth overall pick.

"Both Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco are unrestricted free agents this offseason, and it seems likely that the Chiefs will part ways with one or both of them. Kansas City instead finds its future at running back with Love here. After posting a 91.1 PFF grade as a sophomore in 2023 (fifth), he followed that up with a nation-leading 93.1 grade this season", said Chadwick.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kareem Hunt was probably the Chiefs' best running back this season, which isn't a good thing. The 30-year old veteran is a monster at the goal line, but lacks the explosiveness and agility to hold up a consistent rushing attack through the course of four quarters of football.

On the other hand, Love is like a shiny, brand-new toy that the Chiefs can use to run wild. He has one of the most impressive college tapes in his draft class, and his ability to stop and change directions while running at full speed will be an invaluable asset to a Chiefs' rushing attack that is trying to get back into form.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks loose for a touchdown run against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Andy Reid's offense hasn't been the same as it was in years previous, and they may also be without Matt Nagy next season. Love gives them a burst of offense regardless of who's their next coordinator. An improved run game will only make Mahomes' job easier coming back from injury. The Chiefs should keep it simple and draft Love because their rushing attack needs the most help.

