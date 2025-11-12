The Nightmare Scenario the Chiefs Are Trying To Avoid
The Kansas City Chiefs have been suffering from a Super Bowl hangover all season long, whether Chiefs Kingdom wants to admit it or not. After all those years of making it to the Super Bowl, the ceiling had to come crashing down eventually.
The problem this season has been their inconsistency. That's what's led them to lose four games this season and be third in the AFC West. This could be the start of the end for the Chiefs' dynasty, and if so, what does that mean for their renowned coaching staff?
Nightmare Scenario
CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan wrote an article talking about head coaching candidates to fill the vacancy left by Brian Daboll after the New York Giants fired him. One of those names brought up was Steve Spagnuolo, who already has a history coaching the Giants before his time as the Chiefs' defensive coordinator.
"Already, he has two stints with the Giants under his belt, including back in 2017 when he served as the interim head coach. Since leaving New York, Spagnuolo has been working under Andy Reid as the defensive coordinator for the Chiefs, helping that organization to three Super Bowl titles", said Sullivan.
There's no denying what Spagnuolo has meant to the Chiefs' dynasty. It's thanks to him that the Chiefs' defense has consistently been good throughout Patrick Mahomes' career. Due to their recent struggles, it doesn't take much to imagine the Giants offering Spagnuolo a deal he can't refuse. However, there's a reason Spagnuolo's name is at the bottom of Sullivan's list of candidates.
It's unlikely he'd pack up his bags and go while the Chiefs still have Andy Reid and Mahomes on their side. This season may not have gone as they would've wanted, but even the most skeptical Chiefs fan can agree that the core of their championship DNA is still intact. They're a retool away from being back in contention, but that won't be possible if Spagnuolo leaves.
