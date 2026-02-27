One Defensive Back Who Could Standout For Chiefs During Testing

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a close eye on the top defensive backs in this year's NFL Draft this week during the NFL Scouting Combine.

On Friday, defensive backs, along with tight ends, will take the field to go through numerous athletic tests and position drills. The Chiefs require upgrades or fresh talent at cornerback and safety this offseason, and one player at the combine could stand out above everyone else with a big day. Let's look at why LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane is the prospect to watch at the scouting combine.

Why Mansoor Delane could stand out during defensive back testing

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) celebrates after a play against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Chiefs, under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, have always looked for defensive backs who can play on an island as a press-man defender in many aspects. This is key to looking at the top cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft class, as Kansas City could use its first-round selection on a perimeter defender, especially if they believe they are that talented and capable of being a Top-10 draft choice.

This is what Delane will have to prove. A former standout at Virginia Tech, Delane transferred to LSU last season and quickly became one of the top corners in the sport after his standout performance against the Clemson Tigers in the season-opener. If there is a Steve Spagnuolo cornerback from a coverage perspective to be taken early, it could be Delane, which, again, he must prove.

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Why must Delane prove himself at the combine? He's not the biggest corner, and sometimes you need to have ample athletic ability and explosiveness to stand out for some teams. I can't tell you what the Chiefs might be thinking with this process, but many teams will be looking at his 40-yard dash to see how he can sustain explosion for an extended period.

Delane can win based on short-area quickness and burst, especially when attacking downhill from off-coverage alignments. He is an outstanding man defender with excellent technique and fluidity to match up against any wide receiver. Again, Delane is a smaller defender, but he gets after it at the catch point—a valuable trait for Spagnuolo's defense.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo reacts from the sideline during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Delane will wait until his Pro Day to perform testing and on-field drills. If Delane has a standout performance at the combine during interviews and later at his Pro Day, proving doubters wrong with his athletic ability, he could skyrocket his draft stock, putting himself in play for the Chiefs' first-round draft pick.

