One Mid-Round Option For Chiefs to Consider in 2026 NFL Draft

Next up on the offseason menu for all the teams in the National Football League is the NFL Scouting Combine. The NFL Combine starts this week, and this is where teams are looking to get a better look at all the prospects that are going to be available in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This is where prospects could make their case why teams should be taking them for their roster starting next season. This is one place you could find some sleeper picks as well. It is a time to see the talent.

The Kansas City Chiefs are a team that does a lot of work when it comes to finding the right talent for their team in the NFL Draft. One part of that starts in the NFL Combine. That is where the Chiefs could find their hidden talent, as they have done over the last few drafts. General manager Brett Veach does a great job of finding that talent, and the Chiefs' front office, along with the coaching staff, does a great job as well. That is something that will help them next season.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated gave a list of players that could be sleeper picks for the NFL teams in this years draft. For the Chiefs, he is looking for the Chiefs to pick up another offensive weapon in the upcoming draft.

Kansas City Chiefs: John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming

Father Time has caught up with Travis Kelce. Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg would be a fun developmental addition to work behind Kelce in 2026. Gyllenborg creates separation as a route runner, and he was raised a lifelong Chiefs fan as a Kansas City resident.

Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (84) warms up before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Per Wyoming

Gyllenborg appeared in nine games and made six starts for the Cowboys after battling an injury early in the season. He earned Second Team All-MW accolades at tight end. He led the Cowboys in receiving yards per game with 47.2 and tied for the team lead with three touchdown receptions. He ranked second on the Cowboys with 30 receptions in nine games. He also ranked second on the team in yards with 425.

He caught the game winning touchdown to lift the Cowboys to a win over Washington State in the finale. Gyllenborg had a career-high 137 yards against San Jose State. It was the most by a Cowboy tight end since Jacob Hollister had 144 yards against Boise State in 2016. He also recorded seven games with three or more catches. He was the highest graded tight end in the MW according to Pro Football Focus

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (84) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve identified the best stop for news on your beloved team. And, don’t forget to sign up for a FREE newsletter – with all the latest emailed each day …SIGN UP HERE NOW.