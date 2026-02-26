The Kansas City Chiefs are in rare territory heading into the thick of NFL Draft season. For the first time since 2012, the Chiefs have a top-10 selection after missing the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. To the dismay of the rest of the NFL, Kansas City having an early draft pick could be a blessing in disguise for them.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, the Chiefs will be focusing heavily on the defensive front, offensive tackle, and wide receiver. This year's draft possesses quality talents who will be on display this week in Indianapolis, Indiana. At an event where many could bolster their draft stock, a potential target in Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods needs the big day to prove himself to what he used to be.

Peter Woods could have a much-needed standout performance at the Scouting Combine

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Jones remains one of the top interior defensive players in the NFL, a dominant force in the middle of the Chiefs' defense, creating havoc on opposing linemen. Jones is getting older, and general manager Brett Veach hinted at adding more youth to the position after selecting Omar Norman-Lott last year. This offseason, adding the best player available, regardless of position, is important, especially when searching for Jones' successor.

In a draft that doens't provide high-end talents on paper, one could still appear in the form of the former Clemson standout. Woods had a down year in production and play this past season, seemingly ridding others of the display he put up as a true sophomore on the ACC-winning Tigers' defense.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods played out of position under defensive coordinator Tom Allen with a significant amount of play at the one or zero-technique. He's a better fit as an attacking three-technique with ample versatility to play as a five-technique off the edge as a hand-in-the-dirt, utilizing violence as a pass rusher, power at the point of attack, and rare movement skills for his size.

Entering the combine, Woods feels like a player who must have a standout performance in Indianapolis on Thursday. He is expected to, or has, interviewed with 21 teams, according to On3's Pete Nakos, which likely helps teams understand why there was a downfall in production and overall play.

A great testing day from Woods should be expected. He was on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" this past year, with reported times of a 4.86 40-yard dash, a 33-inch vertical jump, and 34 reps on the bench press of 225 pounds. This would be an excellent display of power and athleticism for a player who needs it, as his draft stock comes into question in the coming days and weeks, and it could potentially catapult Woods into discussions at No. 9 overall.

