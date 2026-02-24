Chiefs Should Keep Close Eye on This Prospect at Scouting Combine

The Kansas City Chiefs will have top brass in Indianapolis this week for the NFL's annual scouting combine, a showcase and evaluation period for over 300 prospects looking to take the next step in their careers and change their lives.

The Chiefs possess the No. 9 overall selection in this year's draft with needs ranging from edge rusher, linebacker, offensive tackle, and wide receiver. There are plenty of names to watch, but one in particular could be one that fans may have to get to know more of. Let's take a look at why Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate should be the one to watch this week.

Why the Chiefs should keep a close eye on Carnell Tate

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) scores a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first quarter during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

All it takes is one stellar performance at the scouting combine to jump from being a potential Top-15 selection to one of the first few players on the board. As it stands, Tate is believed, by portions of the draft community and national media, to be the favorite to be the first wide receiver taken in the NFL Draft. The good news here is that the first one taken could go to Kansas City, and the Chiefs are a team that could use a player like Tate on their roster.

Tate's play style and feel for the game remind me of Jakobi Meyers, the Jacksonville Jaguars standout pass-catcher who brings everything in thrown within and outside his vicinity. His football IQ is incredible to see on tape, whether it is exposing leverage against opposing defensive backs, finding voids in zone coverage, or knowing when to hit landmarks.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a catch during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a big combine for Tate, as crazy as it sounds. The reason why is part of what I wrote in a recent draft profile for Kansas City Chiefs On SI on what the Ohio State standout brings to the table.

"Tate isn't an overly creative player in space, which limits his yards-after-catch ability. He doesn't have elite downfield speed or a third gear to run away from defenders in the open field. Furthermore, Tate could have better play strength at the top of his routes and at the line of scrimmage against more physical defenders."

We're likely not to see Tate compete in one-on-one drills, or anyone for that matter. However, the biggest things we could see are his long speed during the 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, 60-yard shuttle, and the vertical and broad jumps. Tate is a long-strider, and it shows up after winning on vertical releases, which will certainly show up in 10-yard splits.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Tate runs anywhere in the 4.4s during the 40-yard dash, this is a win for Tate. Quality numbers in agility drills would be fantastic, but shouldn't be the expectation on Saturday when receivers take the field for on-field work. Yet, this is a player Chiefs fans should keep a close eye on this week.

