Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to MNF Domination Against Commanders
The Kansas City Chiefs will be at home to take on the undermanned Washington Commanders in primetime on Monday Night Football. While this game will see the return of Deebo Samuel Sr. and Terry McLaurin for the Commanders, Jayden Daniels is once again injured and won't be playing against the Chiefs.
Despite the Chiefs rallying back from their disastrous start and being over .500 for the first time this season, they are in third place in the AFC West. Against a backup quarterback, the Chiefs have no excuse for losing this game, as they hope to continue building momentum and take care of a Commanders team without its young star.
Chiefs Kingdom Reacts
First Half
The Commanders' offense started with the ball, and they were able to march down the field into Chiefs territory. They had a nice mix of runs and passes, but that all went up in smoke when Samuel Jr. took his eyes off the ball, and it resulted in Mike Danna's first career interception.
The Chiefs were looking to capitalize on their opening drive takeaway, and it looked like they were racing to get points on the board. Eerily similar to the Commander's opening drive, a nice mix of passes and runs results in Patrick Mahomes throwing an interception.
A questionable decision was made by the referees to deny a first down for the Commanders' offense, and they turned the ball over on downs. They used virtual measurement to determine where to spot the ball, and the decision is very polarizing on social media.
After being gifted another opportunity to score from the referees, the Chiefs' offense continued to sputter. Travis Kelce's mental mistake caused the ball to fly up in the air. Bobby Wagner comes down with it as Mahomes throws his second interception of the game.
The Commanders' offense continues to struggle as another missed opportunity on 4th down results in another turnover on downs. The Chiefs, given another chance, strike first with a Kareem Hunt rushing touchdown as they go up 7 - 0.
The Commanders were able to answer back with a score of their own before halftime, and the Chiefs are tied 7 - 7 at home heading into the half. Both of their offenses have been sloppy, and if the Chiefs want to get ahead, they have to clean things up.
Second Half
Coming out of the half, the Chiefs' offense came out firing on all cylinders. Another touchdown for Hunt and Kelce had them up big at the end of the third quarter. The Chiefs' defense suffocated any attempt at a comeback, as the Commanders' offense struggled all night.
The 4th quarter saw more of the same, with Rashee Rice catching a touchdown and putting the Chiefs up by even more. The final score was 28 - 7 as the Chiefs improved to 5 - 3 and took care of business at home.
