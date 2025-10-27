Chiefs’ History on Monday Night Football Ahead of Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs got the chance to take Sunday off and got one extra day to prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Tonight on Monday Night Football, the Chiefs will host the Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium, looking to push their win streak to three games.
The Chiefs carry a four-game streak of scoring 28 or more points heading into this game, but will have their work cut out for them to push it to five against the Commanders. While Washington holds a 3-4 record entering the game, they're still a team to take seriously at the end of the day.
Tonight's matchup won't be the first time this season that Kansas City has Monday Night Football, having played the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season on MNF, where they lost 31-28. Despite recency, the Chiefs have played very well when it comes to playing on Monday over the years.
Chiefs MNF Record
Tonight will be the Chiefs' 55th Monday Night Football game in franchise history, dating all the way back to 1970, when they defeated the Baltimore Colts by the score of 44-24. Since its first MNF victory, Kansas City has collected an overall record of 33-21.
Since Patrick Mahomes has taken over starting quarterback duties for the Chiefs, the franchise has won eight Monday Night Football games in 11 games played.
The longest consecutive win streak for Kansas City on Monday Nights since Mahomes took over sits at five games, but all-time it's six straight wins (Oct 7, 1991- Oct 17, 1994).
Luckily for the Chiefs, having home-field advantage has worked in their favor on Monday Nights over the years, bringing in a 20-8 overall record at home when playing on MNF.
They're also riding a two-game winning streak when playing MNF at home, defeating both the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season at home.
Washington and Kansas City have played one another once before on Monday Night Football, when the Commanders went by the Redskins back in 2017. The Chiefs won that game, which could add fuel to the fire for Washington to play a competitive game.
Kickoff is set for 8:15, as the Chiefs look to climb their way closer to first place in the AFC West division.
