Patrick Mahomes’ Impressive Regular Season Streak Snapped vs. Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs went into their Week 9 contest against the Buffalo Bills with many believing they were the underdogs. With the regular season success the Bills have had over the Chiefs with Josh Allen as quarterback, the Chiefs were indeed underdogs, falling short to Buffalo again in a regular season contest.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes needed to come to life in the second half of the game, but ended up being unable to do so with the defense the Bills played against his receivers. Along with the loss, Mahomes' consecutive touchdown streak was snapped at eight straight games.
Going into the game, Mahomes was averaging three touchdowns a game over the Chiefs' winning streak. The defeat also sees the Chiefs' 28 or more points scored streak ended in Buffalo. While no one person is to blame, let's take a look at how Mahomes played from the opening whistle to the final.
Mahomes' Stat Line
The Bills' defense knows Mahomes very well, having faced him and Kansas City last in the AFC Championship Game. The Bills Mafia made it a very hostile environment for Mahomes to play in, which held the two-time MVP to 15 completions in 34 attempts, collecting 250 passing yards in the process.
Mahomes' wheels have come in handy for the Chiefs this season, but having to fight back against a relentless Bills offense, the football was moved more through the air than it was in carries for the franchise. At the end of the game, Mahomes rushed for a total of five yards in the singular carry he had.
Who Helped Mahomes the Most?
The receiving room did all they could with the opportunities they could capitalize on against the Bills' defense. Rashee Rice led the receiving room with 80 receiving yards in four completions. Hollywood Brown and Travis Kelce, Mahomes' long-time target, combined for 139 receiving yards, 55.6% of Mahomes' total passing yards.
Kareem Hunt was Mahomes' main running back for the day, but the ground game for Kansas City continues to be a complicated conversation. Head Coach Andy Reid and his players have much to consider going into the Chiefs' Week 10 bye week.
