Ranking Chiefs’ 7 Best Re-Signings in Free Agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Without Xavier Smith, Kenneth Walker might not have even played in the Super Bowl, not to mention earning Super Bowl MVP.

But the Rams’ wide receiver lost his balance while trying to field a second-half punt in the NFC championship game against Seattle. Dareke Young recovered and Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass on the next play. Walker kept his team just far enough ahead in the fourth quarter of a 31-27 win.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) drops a punt return during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams, who’d already fired their special teams coordinator a month earlier, were never the same after Smith’s costly turnover.

Poor special-teams play doesn’t cost teams trips to the Super Bowl, right? The Rams would disagree.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And that’s one reason why the Chiefs this month re-signed four – four players – whose primary roles are to solidify their special teams.

Those four players show prominently in ranking Kansas City’s re-signed free agents so far this offseason.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub (left) with head coach Andy Reid against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1-James Winchester, long snapper

The Chiefs’ oldest player, two months ahead of Travis Kelce, Winchester inked a one-year, $1.75 million deal to become the league’s highest paid at his position. It’s not enough. Since joining the Chiefs in 2015, Winchester has been money on critical snaps. And the reason most people don’t know his name is because he doesn’t make mistakes. Announcers have no reason to call his name because he’s been automatic at such a highly skilled position.

2-Nikko Remigio, return specialist

Smith losing his balance and losing sight of Michael Dickson’s punt put a lot of special-teams coordinators on high alert. Not Dave Toub. He’s got his sure-handed return specialist back for another year. Brashard Smith and Xavier Worthy dabbled late in the year when injury sidelined Remigio, but they weren’t as confident in tracking and fielding punts, especially at night. Remigio may not be as explosive as other returners, but his fielding ability won’t cost the Chiefs.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) runs against Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson (31) in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

3-Tyquan Thornton

Remember, Brett Veach didn’t originally sign Thornton in 2025. He signed Thornton after the Patriots released the former second-round pick midway through the 2024 season. The wide receiver spent the last half of 2024 on the Chiefs’ practice squad as they worked their way to a third straight Super Bowl. Then, Thornton stepped up to fill a critical gap early in 2025 when Worthy’s dislocated shoulder had him on the sideline and Rashee Rice was serving his suspension. The Chiefs need Thornton’s deep-threat chemistry back with Patrick Mahomes, and they got it.

4-Jack Cochrane

Kansas City’s college scouting staff had a phenomenal spring in 2022. They drafted the most lucrative class in the NFL history – only George Karlaftis now remains – and signed a valuable crop of undrafted free agents. One of those was Cochrane, who’s been the Chiefs’ best special-teams performer over his first four NFL seasons. An unrestricted free agent, he re-signed with the Chiefs Friday.

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jack Cochrane (43) on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

5-Travis Kelce

Chris Jones, who likes to don custom-made T-shirts, should wear another during training camp with words to remind teammates and coaches of something very important: Travis Kelce cannot lead the Chiefs in receiving for a fifth consecutive season. Defenses have keyed too much on Kelce in recent years, and to his credit he’s still put up big numbers. But that strategy hasn’t worked, and the Chiefs need other weapons to keep opponents off balance. Kelce’s return is big, though. Expect him to make high-quality plays, not high-quantity.

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (M) celebrates with the Lamar Hunt trophy next to Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) while speaking with CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz (L) after the Chiefs' game against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

6-Matt Araiza

The Chiefs didn’t have to extend a qualifying offer to retain their punter, but they know Araiza’s an ascending player. He had miniscule touchbacks in 2025, and he’s also their holder for Harrison Butker placements. For a team that has played 21 one-score games over the last two regular seasons, Araiza’s consistency and chemistry is vital.

7-Mike Caliendo

Like Cochrane, the Chiefs waited to re-sign Caliendo. They didn’t tender him at the qualifying number to make him a restricted free agent, so the backup guard got to test free agency. But in the end, returning to Kansas City made the most sense. He’s proven so valuable in replacing guards over each of the past two seasons. The only bad news with his return is that it could stunt the growth of C.J. Hanson and Hunter Nourzad, two 2024 draft choices.