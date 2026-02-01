Chiefs Re-Sign Big Wideout Who Turned Heads in Preseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs have a lot of decisions to make at wide receiver over the next three months.

Rashee Rice’s status is again uncertain while Hollywood Brown and Tyquan Thornton are scheduled to become free agents on March 11. But Kansas City is sure it wants at least one wide receiver back in 2026.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jason Brownlee (89) reaches for the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images | Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Rice's roster replacement last August

The Chiefs on Monday afternoon re-signed Jason Brownlee to a reserve/future contract. Ironically, Brownlee was the wide receiver who made the roster in the team’s final roster reduction, soon after the Chiefs learned that the NFL and Rice had agreed on a six-game season-opening suspension.

With Rice serving the suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Brownlee played in five of the Chiefs’ first six games but didn’t catch a pass.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

His only targeted pass was an incompletion in Brazil during the Week 1 loss to the Chargers, Sept. 5. Brownlee played six snaps in the opener – after Xavier Worthy collided with Travis Kelce on the game’s third play – eight snaps in Week 2 against Philadelphia and seven on the road in the win over the Giants.

But his playing time tailed off after that, although he did record two tackles on special teams. And when Rice returned in time for the Week 7 game against the Raiders, Brownlee received his release.

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Jason Brownlee (89) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during their preseason game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Valuable receiver depth

Unclaimed on waivers, the Chiefs re-signed Brownlee to their practice squad and he spent the balance of the year with the team.

A 6-3, 202-pound receiver out of Southern Miss, Brownlee earned his spot on the Chiefs’ offseason roster by successfully passing his late-season audition. Kansas City elevated him from the practice squad for each of the last two games, Week 17 against Denver and Week 18 at Las Vegas.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Mekhi Garner (26) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jason Brownlee (89) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brownlee went undrafted in 2023 and spent his first two seasons in the Jets organization. And with New York focused on interviewing candidates for its general-manager and head-coach vacancies a year ago, Kansas City pounced on Brownlee when the Jets let him go.

The Chiefs were still playing, signing Brownlee to a practice-squad contract three days before they beat the Texans in the divisional round of the postseason. Brownlee immediately played the scout-team roles of Nico Collins, Keon Coleman and A.J. Brown as Kansas City progressed to through the playoffs.

Brett Veach ensured Brownlee was one of the first players he re-signed last January, and Brownlee rewarded that faith with a strong training camp.

