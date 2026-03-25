The Kansas City Chiefs head into next month's NFL Draft hoping to develop a young roster into a championship contender as a way to restart their dynasty of glory that ruled the NFL from 2018 to 2024.

It is a strategy that general manager Brett Veach appointed before and isn't afraid to get risk by offloading bigger talents for sustainable success with younger additions. One of the bigger needs for the Chiefs is in the defensive back-seven, specifically the defensive back.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The cornerback room is bare after the losses of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, but the safety room offers some intriguing starters in Jaden Hicks and Alohi Gilman.

However, Kansas City could use long-term stability at that specific spot, and with this year's class offering an exciting assortment of talent, let's look at three safety prospects Veach and the Chiefs could target.

Kamari Ramsey, USC Trojans

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Versatility is going to be the name of the game for safeties in Steve Spagnuolo's defense, as the Chiefs' defensive coordinator asks a lot of his backend defenders, especially in pre- and post-snap rotations. That will apply to what they want when draft weekend rolls around. Ramsey is a prospect I favor for the Chiefs, especially at No. 40 overall.

He plays with excellent nuance in underneath zone shells and offers the range and interchangeability to play single-high with the ball production to prove his worth when playing the post or middle third. Ramsey could be an intriguing safety to slot in with this Chiefs defense as they look to add more depth.

Bud Clark, TCU Horned Frogs

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU defensive back Bud Clark (DB33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I'm in favor of the Chiefs adding a true ball hawk to the back end of their defense, and I'm sure Spagnuolo would appreciate that as well.

One of the best true center-fielders in this draft class is Clark, who provides ample play recognition when it comes to patterns and concepts in front of him, paired with great close speed and range to attack the football. Clark would be a great pairing in the defensive backfield with the skill sets of Hicks and Gilman.

Zakee Wheatley, Penn State Nittany Lions

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive back Zakee Wheatley (DB54) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Wheatley is one of my favorite draft prospects in this safety class, currently my No. 3 player at the position. He can play in the box and match with tight ends and slot receivers while playing in the high-hole or post as a free safety who can roam the backend and make big-time plays on the football.

The Penn State standout has excellent zone instincts that could make the Chiefs' safety room a lethal unit.