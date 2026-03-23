3 Wide Receiver Prospects Chiefs Should Target on Day Two of NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have long been known for their need for speed to overwhelm opposing defenses. That may have won them championships multiple times in the past decade, but as defenses play with more disguises and split-high shells, head coach Andy Reid will need to adjust.

General manager Brett Veach has a task here to add different and unique elements to the Chiefs' wide receiver room, which needs more of it outside of the speed they already have. That is why I took a look at three prospects the Chiefs could target at the position in this year's NFL Draft, specifically on Day Two of the selection process.

Antonio Williams, Clemson Tigers

Former Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams watches Spring football practice at the Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, SC, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is one of my favorite wide receivers in the NFL Draft. The Chiefs need this type of playmaker who can mix the old prototype for what the offense has had over the years with what they need now, using one word: reliability.

Williams is one of the most reliable pass-catchers in this year's NFL Draft. Anything thrown his way is caught, whether it is in the open field, contested, jump balls, or tracking down the field; Williams is ultra-dependent in this aspect. He is splendid when attacking zone coverages and wins consistently as both a route runner and with explosiveness after the catch.

Ted Hurst, Georgia State Panthers

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team wide receiver Ted Hurst (7) of Georgia State lines up during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

If the Chiefs are looking for their version of Jakobi Meyers, they can look no further than Georgia State's Ted Hurst. He plays with outstanding size and length at six-foot-3, 206 pounds, and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash and has shown to reach speeds of up to 22 miles per hour in a game.

Hurst is flying under the radar because of some drop issues, the lack of suddenness as a wideout, and coming from a non-Power 4 school. However, the former issue is amendable, and Hurst is an elite jump ball specialist with superb tracking ability and impressive salesmanship as a route runner. This could be one of the draft's hidden gems and a player Chiefs fans should already begin to learn more about.

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) goes airborne while hauling in a pass while being covered by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle (15) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Size is a missing aspect of the Chiefs' wide receiver corps, and it is much-needed this season as the days for a heavy contingent of speed and awesome explosiveness should start to be in the rearview mirror. Hurst and now Fields are players who fit what Kansas City should want.

Fields has excellent body control and vertical ability to win contested catches with impressive fluidity and agility to win as a route runner and to generate yards after the catch with a shimmy or two. He is also a quality run blocker, which will be important with the addition of Kenneth Walker III to the backfield.