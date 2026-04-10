Chiefs Schedule Top-30 Visit With Underrated Corner

Kansas City has quite a few positions that are needing depth this offseason, but there might be no other piece that needs adding more than at corner. The Chiefs have lost multiple secondary players through trades and free agency, so the need for key signings is at an all-time high.

Losing Trent McDuffie to the Rams, and multiple players signing with other teams this free agency, has caused some concern from the media. With the Chiefs having nine picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, general manager Brett Veach will have to make some tough decisions.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City has met with plenty of the top prospects throughout their top-30 visits, but there also have been meetings with players that are not projected to be drafted in the first round. Arizona corner Treydan Stukes has been scheduled to meet with the organization.

Stukes is predicted to be drafted in the middle rounds, and Kansas City could have their eyes set on the Big 12 corner. The team has been looking at secondary pieces for day one of the draft, but the possibility of a middle-round corner would not be one to overlook.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

There are plenty of talents in this draft pool, so there will be options throughout the three days. Stukes is a 6-foot-1 corner that plays above his actual height.

His speed is a significant attribute to look at as well. After running a 4.33 second 40-yard dash, Stukes made sure to leave his mark on the scouting combine. He also led his Arizona team by setting the mark of how to perform on gamedays.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The intelligence of a veteran corner is in his blood. He can recognize offensive schemes before the ball is snapped, which causes for him to realize exactly where the opposing quarterback wants to go. With his speed and IQ, Stukes can compete with whichever wide receiver he is matched up on.

His speed is a main factor in his draft outlook, but he can also provide an extra boost. Change of direction is another factor of his game, and he can decide when to flip on his acceleration with a switch.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are plenty of reasons that Stukes could be a major factor on whichever team decides to pick him up. With the need for a corner being higher than ever, Kansas City will have plenty of options within the next couple weeks.

Stukes has the talent to make an impact right away, and the Chiefs could have the option of bringing him on. This top-30 visit will be key.